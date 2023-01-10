Amazon just slashed $200 off one of the best Android phones

OnePlus continues to impress with its awesome Android handsets, holding spots on our list of the best phones for years. The OnePlus 10 Pro is arguably the best OnePlus phone yet, which is why this deal is definitely worth attention.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is on sale for $599 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a huge $200 off its usual price. It's unlocked, so there are no carrier fees, meaning this is one of the best phone deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10 Pro: was $899 now $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has slashed the price of the OnePlus Pro 10 by $200. The base model, available for $599, features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Offering solid cameras, long battery life and strong performance — plus fast charging — this is one of the best phones for Android fans. You can also get it at OnePlus for the same price (opens in new tab).

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a truly impressive device. It's on our list of the best Android phones for its awesome performance, impressive cameras and battery life. Plus it has a gorgeous AMOLED display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers some of the best performance you can get out of an Android phone, especially for the price. We rank the OnePlus 10 Pro as the best gaming phone that runs on Android, so you know it's specs won't let you down.

The OnePlus 10 Pro just missed out on taking a spot on the list of the best camera phones due to its telephoto lens; it's not bad, but it doesn't stand up to that of iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Google Pixel 7 Pro. However, the rest of the cameras on the OnePlus 10 Pro are excellent. It packs a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP front camera, all of which take awesome shots.

The battery life on the OnePlus 10 Pro is also very impressive. We got more than 12 hours out of our unit in the Tom's Guide battery test. And OnePlus include a powerful 65W charging brick with the phone that can charge it from empty to 93% in 30 minutes.

We can't recommend the OnePlus 10 Pro enough, especially at this price. But if you want to check out the competition, try our iPhone deals coverage.