Alienware Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop dropped $812 in Presidents’ Day sales

Presidents’ Day sales are taking serious money off everything from 4K TVs to kitchen appliances. And the savings also include big discounts on some of the best gaming laptops you can buy.

Case in point, this Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop is on sale for $1,587 at Dell (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $812 off its regular retail price of $2,399, and it’s one of the best Presidents’ Day laptop deals available right now. In order to get the full discount make sure you enter coupon code GAMING10 at checkout.

This Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop packs powerful specs with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Make sure to use coupon code GAMING10 at checkout in order to receive the full Presidents' Day discount.

This Alienware laptop isn’t shy when it comes to flaunting its gaming credentials. And while its striking angular design and light-up keyboard may not be everybody's tastes — personally, I prefer a gaming laptop that is a little more subtle — it’s hard to overlook its powerful internal specs.

Underneath its Dark Side of the Moon casing, you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 9 699HX processor paired with a desirable Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. This laptop is powered by 32GB of RAM, which is more than enough for gaming and intensive multitasking, and there’s also a 1TB SSD for storage. That should be plenty of room to install several of the best PC games at once with space left over as well.

This laptop also sports a 15.6 QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync tech for consistently smooth gameplay. Plus, the screen is bordered by ultra-thin bezels. In terms of ports, you’ll find all the expected offerings including three USB-A 3.2, a USB-C 3.2 and an HDMI port for connecting to a larger display or monitor. Plus, there’s even an ethernet socket if you want to play online games with a more reliable wired internet connection.