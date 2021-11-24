Adidas Black Friday deals — 10 things I just added to my basket

The right gym clothing can make all the difference to your training, but whether you’re a runner or a swimmer, you’ll know that buying new gear can be costly. With plenty of retailers starting Black Friday deals , now is a great time to shop, and to save you from scrolling, I’ve been browsing the Adidas Black Friday sale to hand-pick some of the best deals.

From casual sneakers to wear with friends on weekends, to running shoes to power you through your next race, Adidas has up to 50% off some of its most popular lines this Black Friday. As a fitness editor, I’m always on the lookout for the best deals for myself and my readers, so here are the 10 sale items I’ve added to my basket.

Adidas Essentials Postmove Shoes: was $70, now $56 @ Adidas Adidas Essentials Postmove Shoes: was $70, now $56 @ Adidas

While you probably wouldn't want to run a marathon in these shoes, the old-school sneakers look great with jeans or for light sessions in the gym. They also make a great gift for a husband or boyfriend this holiday, so grab them while you can.

Adidas Ultraboost 21 running shoes: was $180 now $135 @ Adidas Adidas Ultraboost 21 running shoes: was $180 now $135 @ Adidas

The Ultraboost 21 is Adidas' newest, so it's surprising to see it on such a good discount. It's another brilliant do-everything shoe — the bouncy Boost foam is extremely comfortable and plush underfoot on easy runs, but is reactive enough to also cope with faster sessions. You can also shop the women's Ultraboost 21 sale here.

Women's Stan Smith shoes: was $90 now $54 @ Adidas Women's Stan Smith shoes: was $90 now $54 @ Adidas

Again, these definitely aren't designed for sports, but you can't go wrong with a pair of white sneakers. Stan Smiths are a classic and they're currently $36 off in the Adidas Black Friday sale. There are also a number of different colorways to choose from if this multicolored design isn't for you.

Adidas Aeroready 3-stripes 8-inch shorts: was $40 now $28 @ Adidas Adidas Aeroready 3-stripes 8-inch shorts: was $40 now $28 @ Adidas

If you're looking for a pair of training shorts you can wear in the gym, on a hike or just casually in the summer, these $28 Adidas ones check all the boxes. The 8-inch inseam is enough to give you protection in most sports, and there are mesh panels for ventilation and a drawcord waist that you can pull tight for a perfect fit.

Adidas Hyperglam High-Rise Long Tights: was $50 now $35 @ Adidas Adidas Hyperglam High-Rise Long Tights: was $50 now $35 @ Adidas

It doesn't get much cooler than these Hyperglam tights. I love everything about them — the leopard-print pattern, the flattering high waistband that keeps everything tucked in when you run, box and squat, and the fact that the leggings are made from recycled materials. For $35, these are a great buy.

Adidas EQ21 running shoes: was $80 now $56 @ Amazon Adidas EQ21 running shoes: was $80 now $56 @ Amazon

These are comfortable enough to log in easy miles and are good for beginners or anyone looking for a pair of running shoes they can wear on the treadmill and in the gym. At $56, they're a great option for anyone looking for a Black Friday running shoe deal.

Adidas Woven 3-Stripes Sports Shorts: was $25 now $18 @ Adidas Adidas Woven 3-Stripes Sports Shorts: was $25 now $18 @ Adidas

These Adidas sports shorts are a classic design, suitable for most workouts. They've got side splits to allow for a full range of movement, a drawcord elastic waistband, and side pockets for carrying your essentials in the gym. For less than $20, you can't go wrong.

Adidas Aeroknit Sport Seamless Tee: was $30 now $24 @ Adidas Adidas Aeroknit Sport Seamless Tee: was $30 now $24 @ Adidas

This relaxed-fit, sweat-wicking training top is perfect for most sports. It has a seamless design, which means you shouldn't get any uncomfortable chafing, and it's super lightweight. The Aeroknit fabric is designed to keep you cool and dry, no matter how sweaty you get. Grab this deal while you can.

Adidas Sportswear Comfy and Chill Full Zip Hoodie: was $70 now $56 @ Adidas Adidas Sportswear Comfy and Chill Full Zip Hoodie: was $70 now $56 @ Adidas

Another great Christmas gift, this zipped hoodie is great for chucking on after a sweaty gym session or a morning 5K. It has a relaxed fit for comfort, a hidden pocket on the side for your essentials, and it is made from a soft, French-terry fabric that is soft against your skin.