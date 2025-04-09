Adidas spring sale is live from $8 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop now
Here are the deals I’d buy on Adidas sneakers and apparel for the spring
Spring is here, and it’s time to enjoy the outdoors! If you’re finding that you’re always too hot or too cold (spring weather can be unpredictable,) then some new apparel is the perfect solution. Amazon’s Adidas sale has sneakers, jackets, tees, joggers and more on sale from $8, so don’t miss out.
Right now the popular Adidas Ultraboost Light running shoes are on sale from $47 at Amazon. We love this shoes sock-like fit and super-cool aesthetics.
You can also pick up the Adidas Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Tapered Cuff Pants on sale from $9. These are perfect if you want to maximise your comfort everywhere from the couch to the great outdoors.
Note that prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so for the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size. Keep scrolling to see my favorite Adidas deals at Amazon. And for more savings, check out the Carhartt deals I’d buy from $14 at Amazon.
Quick Links
- Shop Adidas deals at Amazon
- Everyday Cotton Bra: was $30 now from $8
- Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Tapered Cuff Pants (Men's): was $50 now from $9
- Plus Size High-Waisted Short Tights (Women's): was $35 now from $9
- Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (Men's): was $20 now from $13
- Microfiber 3-Pack Boxer Brief (Men's): was $36 now from $15
- Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $18
- Adicane Slide Sandal: was $50 now from $22
- All Me 7/8 Training Leggings (Women's): was $60 now from $29
- All SZN Fleece Quarter-Zip (Men's): was $60 now from $36
- Park Street Sneaker (Women's): was $75 now from $43
- Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's): was $190 now from $47
- Barreda Sneaker (Men's): was $65 now from $48
- Ultimate365 Twistknit Jacket (Women's): was $110 now from $55
- Ultraboost 5 Sneaker (Men's): was $179 now from $107
Sneakers/shoes
Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $18 @ Amazon
Whether you're at the beach, gym, or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Plus, they look great with everything.
Adidas Adicane Slide Sandal: was $50 now from $22 @ Amazon
These Adidas slides are super comfortable with a unique look. They have a molded footbed that cushions your feet and are made of grippy rubber that'll keep you steady on your feet.
Adidas Park Street Sneaker (Women's): was $75 now from $43 @ Amazon
If you want a cool, casual pair of sneakers, the Adidas Park Streets are perfect for the job. They have a Cloudfoam midsole that'll keep your feet cushioned and supported even on long days, and a subtle style that matches pretty much any outfit.
Adidas Men's Kaptir 3.0: was $45 now from $47 @ Amazon
Suited for casual wear, the Adidas Men's Kaptir 3.0 have ultra-soft Cloudfoam midsoles for a cushiony feel underfoot. They also feature a large Adidas logo across the side, so no one will question where you got your shoes from.
Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's): was $190 now from $47 @ Amazon
The Ultraboost Light are our favorite running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
Adidas Barreda Sneaker (Men's): was $65 now from $48 @ Amazon
These Adidas Barreda Sneakers look totally iconic and come in a range of eye-catching colors. But they're comfortable and sturdy too, thanks to their cushioned midsole and traction rubber outsoles.
Adidas Ultraboost 5 Sneaker (Men's): was $179 now from $107 @ Amazon
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
Apparel
Adidas Everyday Cotton Bra: was $30 now from $8 @ Amazon
This Adidas Everyday Cotton Bra can be yours for as low as $8 depending on your choice of size and color. It offers light support and has adjustable straps to find the right fit.
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Tapered Cuff Pants (Men's): was $50 now from $9 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering epic discounts on certain sizes and colors of these fleece tapered cuff pants. They'll keep you warm without overheating and have a drawcord to adjust the fit.
Adidas Plus Size High-Waisted Short Tights (Women's): was $35 now from $9 @ Amazon
Score these Adidas Women's Tights for a seriously cheap starting price. Their high elasticated waistband makes them look stylish and they're made of lightweight fabric that feels like a second skin.
Adidas Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (Men's): was $20 now from $13 @ Amazon
Like the name suggests, these Adidas socks offer cushioning for a comfortable feel underfoot. They're made of sweat-wicking yarn to keep your feet dry and arch compression to keep them in place. They come in several different colors, so you can buy a set to match your wardrobe.
Adidas Microfiber 3-Pack Boxer Brief (Men's): was $36 now from $15 @ Amazon
The foundation of all your clothes is your underwear. Starting with a comfy pair of boxer briefs will make everything you wear feel better. This 3-pack from Adidas is heavily discounted, giving you comfort and breathability at a lower price per pair.
Adidas All Me 7/8 Training Leggings (Women's): was $60 now from $29 @ Amazon
If you love to work out in leggings but hate seams that chafe, these are the perfect pair. These have minimal seaming to make them super comfortable. Plus, they're on sale for an awesome starting price right now.
Adidas All SZN Fleece Quarter-Zip Crewneck Sweatshirt (Men's): was $60 now from $36 @ Amazon
This Adidas sweatshirt is great because, as the name suggests, you can wear it all year round. Its loose fit and ribbed cuffs and hem keep you cozy without overheating.
Adidas Ultimate365 Twistknit Jacket (Women's): was $110 now from $55 @ Amazon
This Adidas Ultimate365 Twistknit Jacket lets you look your best on the green, or just when you're out and about. It's loose and stretchy enough to move in and has pockets in the front to store your stuff. It's also not too bulky, so you can wear it as is or layer it.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.