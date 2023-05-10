Act fast! Apple Watch 8 just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

In the lead up to Memorial Day sales, lots of popular products are seeing huge reductions. I've just spotted a deal on the best smartwatch on the market.

The Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm) is $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for Apple's latest smartwatch. It's one of the best Apple Watch deals of the year so far.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. If Amazon sells out, Best Buy currently offers the same deal (opens in new tab) and in more color options.

The Apple Watch 8 is our choice for the best smartwatch on the market right now. With a host of useful features and a sleek design, this is the best Apple Watch yet.

The Apple Watch 8 sports a large, bright screen with a full QWERTY keyboard. The watch is IPX6 rated, and waterproof up to 50 meters. There are plenty of health tracking features on show: you can create custom workouts, monitor your heart rate zones throughout a workout, and the watch can detect and automatically switch between multisport events.

The new skin temperature sensor on the back of the watch aids with sleep tracking, and can help predict ovulation windows. Also new to the Apple Watch 8 is crash detection, which can automatically alert emergency contacts and call emergency services in case of a car crash.

WatchOS 9 has also brought an excellent new feature to the Apple Watch 8: low power mode. This extends the Apple Watch 8's battery life from 18 hours, to a maximum of 36 hours. In our tests, the Apple Watch 8 charged to 100% in about an hour, with an 8-minute quick charge being enough for 8 hours of sleep tracking.

Compared to the Apple Watch 7, the upgrades this time around aren't huge. (Check out our Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch 7 face-off for more details.) However, if you're using an older Apple Watch, or are buying a smartwatch for the first time, the Apple Watch 8 is well worth it. Grab it before it's gone, or check out our Apple Memorial Day sales coverage for more deals.