Act fast! 2021 iPad is in stock and on sale at Amazon

The 2021 iPad has been near impossible to find in stock or on sale for most of the holiday season. However, Amazon has one of the best iPad deals available right now as its discounting Apple's excellent new iPad.

Amazon currently has the 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) on sale for $299. Although it's just $30 off its original price of $329, this iPad has been out of stock or selling at list price for most of the holiday season. As of this writing, the deal only applies to the Apple tablet in Space Gray. Hurry though, as stock is limited. It's one of the best after Christmas sales we've seen.

Apple's entry-level iPad beats some of the best tablets on the market right now. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. Currently, Amazon has has the 32GB model on sale for $299, which is the cheapest iPad deal available right now. The tablet was out of stock throughout most of Black Friday, so this is the first time we see it on sale — and in stock — since September/October.

Need more storage? The 256GB model is also on sale for $449, which is a price we haven't seen since early October.

The iPad 9's biggest updates are its new A13 Bionic CPU and larger storage capacities. The CPU offers a 20% increase in performance, according to Apple. It's the same CPU found in the iPhone 11.

Meanwhile, the base model offers 64GB of storage, whereas the step-up model includes 256GB. In both cases, you're getting twice the storage of its predecessor. Apple also upgraded its front camera to 12MP (from 1.2MP) complete with Center Stage support, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

The likelihood of this selling out fast is high, so we recommend getting one of the best Apple deals we've seen while you still can.