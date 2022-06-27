4th of July mattress deal: get a queen size mattress for just $607

Independence Day is a great time to upgrade to the best mattress possible. Now that the holiday is less than a week away, we're spotting some of the best 4th of July mattress sales of the season.

For instance, right now you can get the Sweet Night Dreamy S1 Queen Mattress for just $607 at Sweet Night (opens in new tab). That's $152 off and one of the least-expensive queen-size mattresses we've seen. This mattress sale is particularly great for any one who suffers from back pain.

The Dreamy S1 is a memory foam mattress that delivers support and cushioning to keep your spine lifted while relieving back and shoulder pain. The top side of the mattress offers soft support, whereas the tail offers medium firm support. The mattress is also infused with cooling gel to better regulate temperature during sleep, while the triple-layered foam relieves pressure and reduces how much you'll feel your partner moving. After discount, the full costs $496 (was $621), whereas the queen costs $607 (was $759).

The Dreamland is an affordable hybrid mattress that offers both cooling gel memory foam and hundreds of coils to deliver enhanced edge support and bounce. After discount, you can get the twin for $417 (was $521) or the 8-inch queen for $514 (was $643).

The Sweet Night Dreamy S1 is one of the most affordable cooling mattresses in a box we've seen. Although we haven't reviewed it to see how it compares with the best memory foam mattresses, on paper it talks a big game. In addition to cooling, it uses triple-layered foam to control motion transfer. If you share a bed with a restless partner, that could mean less sleep disruption for you as you shouldn't feel them moving about so much.

The Sweet Night Dreamy S1 offers three firmness levels. One side has a soft upper segment and a medium firm lower segment, whereas the opposite side of the mattress has a slightly firm overall feel.

Meanwhile, the Sweet Night Dreamland is a hybrid mattress, meaning it offers both gel memory foam and hundreds of inner coils. The coils offer better edge support and an overall bouncy feel.

Both mattresses comes with a 100-night trial and are covered by a 10-year warranty.