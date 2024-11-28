Proton VPN surprise price drop – 80% off until Saturday

Proton VPN has caught us all off guard with a lightning Black Friday weekend deal. I was double checking deals and was amazed to see Proton VPN is now 80% off, at $1.99 per month.

This makes it the second of our best VPNs list to go below $2, matching our number two provider, Surfshark, and qualifying as one of the best Black Friday VPN deals.

You better be quick, this deal only appears to be live until Saturday morning – 9am GMT and 4am EST.

Proton VPN | 2 years | $1.99 per month Save 80%: Proton VPN is great for privacy. It offers advanced levels of encryption, and secures up to 10 devices. It boasts over 8,000 servers in 112 countries, and is great for streaming. Proton VPN is now cheaper than ever at $1.99 per month ($47.76 upfront) and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee. You have to be quick, this price is only available until Saturday morning – 9am GMT and 4am EST.

What's included

Proton VPN is a great privacy-focused provider, and one of the most secure VPNs. It offers high-end encryption and you can protect up to 10 devices on one plan.

Proton owns all of its 8,000+ servers and has locations in 112 countries. It has a heavy presence in Asia and has the most servers in Africa out of any of the top providers.

If you're looking for a provider that advocates for internet freedom, then Proton is for you, and those looking for total privacy from a VPN. These privacy claims have been verified, with a proven no-logs policy.

Speeds are equally impressive, with connections over 950 Mbps seen in our testing. This, combined with its ability to unblock Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, and its recent Apple TV app launch, means Proton VPN is one of the best streaming VPNs.

For Proton mega fans, you can get Proton VPN as part of the "Proton Unlimited" subscription. Alongside the VPN, this plan includes Proton Mail, Proton Drive, Proton Pass, and Proton Calendar. These all offer the same levels of protection as the VPN, keeping all your information safe within a Proton ecosystem.

As well as all this, Proton VPN has a free version. Whilst it's not as feature-packed as the premium plan, it is still one of the best free VPNs.