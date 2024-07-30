Is there a way to get the Paris Olympics for free in the US?

If you want to see the Paris 2024 Olympics for free, then you're in luck. Even if you're stateside you don't have to miss out on free-to-air coverage of the Summer Games. Just use one of the best VPNs. You may have missed Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, but there's still plenty to come.

Brits across the Pond on vacation can watch the greatest show in athletics for free by simply using a VPN to spoof their IP address back to the UK and tuning into BBC iPlayer. While the BBC doesn't have every event, it will feature a large chunk of the games free-to-air. On top of that, as it's on the BBC, it'll be free of commercials and feature plenty of expert pundits too. But remember you do need a valid UK TV license to watch BBC iPlayer.

Those visiting from the Great White North are also in luck, you can just use a streaming VPN to watch almost fully comprehensive coverage of the games for free via CBC. Simply set your VPN to a Canadian server and then enjoy.

If you're an Aussie and find yourself missing this once every four years event because of a trip to the U.S. then you don't need to worry. Simply select an Australian server on your VPN. Then tune in to Channel 9 where the whole games will be shown for free, with live coverage of every single event on 9Now.

Our gold-medal-winning VPN of choice for the 2024 Olympics is NordVPN.

(Image credit: NurPhoto / Getty)

In the US: Cutting the cord

If you live in the US and have an antenna in the back of your TV then you might even be able to watch the Olympics for free. In fact, you won't even need a VPN at all.

However, depending on where you are in the country might affect whether you can get NBC or not. Then a VPN might be for you.