I asked ChatGPT to explain VPN terms like I'm five – now I'm worried for my job

As VPN editor at Tom's Guide, I write about the best VPNs day-in, day-out. I like to think that I've got a good understanding of the underlying concepts that make VPNs tick, and the jargon that often surrounds privacy software.

Of course, as a writer, it's my job to explain these simply and help you understand how VPNs work, no matter their level of expertise. Sometimes, though, I can fall into the trap of expecting too much from my readers.

To get a fresh view of how to explain VPNs in a very simple way, I thought I'd put ChatGPT to the test and get it to explain gradually more complex VPN features "like I'm five." The results were remarkably effective – although certainly not perfect.

NordVPN: the best VPN overall

If you're looking for a VPN, NordVPN came out on top in our most recent round of VPN reviews. It offers tons of privacy tools alongside the core VPN, has very fast speeds, and is great for unblocking streaming sites. Prices start from $3.09 per month, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you commit.

What is a VPN?

(Image credit: Future)

We'll start off with something simple – what is a VPN?

I quite like ChatGPT's comparison here, and while explaining things as "magic" is often a bit of a cop-out when it comes to tech, we are explaining something to a five-year-old.

I'd argue that this perhaps misses out on one of the most important things that a VPN does, which is rerouting you through one of its servers. This step effectively means that your "friend" – the website you're heading to – actually can't see exactly where you've come from, and instead thinks you've come from somewhere completely different.

On the whole, though, the magic tunnel analogy works pretty well, and explains the concept of a VPN at its most basic level in simple terms.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What is encryption?

(Image credit: Future)

Again, this isn't a bad effort – encryption does "scramble information so only the right people can understand it."

I do feel that the concept of an encryption key could be worked in here. If you're not sure what that is, the way someone can unscramble encrypted data is through the use of a "key," which you share secretly with whoever you're sending stuff to.

Given another shot, I'm sure our AI pal could've worked in the concept of a key – but you only get one go at this test.

What is split tunneling?

(Image credit: Future)

I think ChatGPT took the "five" of "explain like I'm five" a bit too literally here, and the first section goes a little off-piste. We could lose all the stuff about toys and answer the question with the final couple of sentences – which, admittedly, make a great explanation of split tunneling.

What is a VPN protocol?

(Image credit: Future)

We're getting a little more technical now, but ChatGPT absolutely smashed this one. I'm not sure there's much left out here, especially at this level of simplicity. It's even mentioned that there are protocols better suited to some purposes than others. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't just a little impressed.

What's the difference between OpenVPN and WireGuard?

(Image credit: Future)

I'm a big fan of explaining technical concepts in physical ways, and while I'm not really sure whether ChatGPT is trying to explain a VPN tunnel in physical terms, I can't help but think of an old coal mine.

OpenVPN is the "old faithful" tunnel that's never collapsed, while WireGuard is the newest tunnel built with all the latest mining tech. I like that explanation.

One thing I would argue is that OpenVPN isn't necessarily slower because it's taking extra steps to keep you safe. Rather, it's more like a tunnel that's been redirected a few times, and takes a more meandering path, whereas WireGuard is straight as a die and gets you to your destination as quickly as possible.

That's all before you consider the fact that OpenVPN was created at the turn of the millennium, and was never intended to hit the kind of internet speeds we see today.

What's the difference between OpenVPN UDP and TCP?

(Image credit: Future)

Now we're getting into the complex questions that take a little more simplifying to make digestible, but ChatGPT again makes it very easy to understand.

The only question I have is... do kids still send letters these days?

What is quantum encryption?

(Image credit: Future)

I think this might be my favorite simplification of them all. Future robots? Check. Treasure chests? Check. Keeping my secrets safe no matter how clever the bad guys get? Check.

While we're missing a lot of nuance about how post-quantum encryption differs from regular encryption, and why it's important to consider post-quantum protections even today (hello, store now, decrypt later attacks), this is an excellent six-line explanation that I challenge anyone not to understand.

What's the difference between NordVPN and ExpressVPN?

(Image credit: Future)

My final question was a little different, and I decided to see what ChatGPT had to say about two of the most popular VPN providers.

By and large, this tallies with my opinion on both providers, possibly because a lot of my content has been used to train the LLM. If we disregard the goofy "big, strong shield" wording, it's a great comparison between the two – NordVPN is very comprehensive and has tons of buttons to press, while ExpressVPN is incredibly simple and easy to get up and running.

One nitpick is the fact that in our testing, ExpressVPN isn't one of the fastest VPNs, although it could be argued that the final sentence means it's quicker to get set up.

Either way, ChatGPT has proven itself to be a, frankly, scarily good explainer of difficult VPN concepts – and while there's some nuance missing, it's certainly not far off in most cases. If this keeps up, I might be out of a job...