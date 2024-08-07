Can you share a VPN login?

Think about when Netflix first came out. They were famously lax about sharing passwords with friends and family. It seemed like every account had someone else leeching off of it (it's me, hi, I'm the leech, it's me).

Well nowadays Netflix and other streaming services go to great lengths to stop account sharing, but where do the best VPNs stand on this policy? After all, it's much more affordable to split the cost with someone else.

Sharing accounts on a VPN

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rudzhan Nagiev)

Well, for a start let's get one thing straight. When it comes to the best free VPNs there really is no reason to share an account, just download it for yourself! When it comes to sharing a paid VPN though, your first step should be to check the Terms of Service for your provider.

Many premium VPNs have a hard limit on the number of devices that can connect to them. But before giving out your login willy-nilly make sure to check how it's worded. If the subscription supports 10 simultaneous connections like NordVPN that's not so bad, but if it's a hard limit of 10 devices you can install the VPN on (like Norton's VPN) then think carefully about sharing.

If you have a NordVPN subscription, you could use its MeshNet system to create your own VPN network of up to 60 devices worldwide using a P2P connection. Then we have Surfshark. One of our top VPN picks, Surfshark supports unlimited simultaneous connections, so install it on as many devices as you like!

Who should you share with?

The simple answer is someone you trust. Although the most secure VPNs don't keep logs of your activity, you don't want to share with someone who's up to no good or might invite more people to use the account.

If you're sharing with roommates or family that you live with, it may be better for you to actually get a router VPN that automatically applies protection to the whole network. Providers like NordVPN and ExpressVPN even sell their own routers with VPNs built in.