4 ways to test if your VPN provider is trustworthy

A virtual private network (VPN) is a cyber security tool that encrypts your data to prevent it from being viewed by third parties, such as hackers, government agencies, or advertisers.

Given that it’s used to protect your online information, it’s important to choose the best VPN so you can trust it to keep your data secure. However, if you’re new to VPNs or if you’ve had a bad experience with a provider previously, you might want help choosing a trustworthy VPN.

That’s where we come in. In this article, we’ll talk you through what to look out for when choosing a VPN you can trust to protect your sensitive online information.

1. It has a verified no-logging policy

Arguably the strongest indication of whether or not you should trust a VPN with your data is a no-logs policy, particularly if it’s independently audited. A no-logs policy is exactly what it sounds like. It means that your VPN provider doesn’t keep any records of your online activities or information, although it may log connection timestamps to assist with troubleshooting. A zero-logs policy shouldn’t even retain that information, so it's even more secure.

While most VPNs will claim to have a zero-logs or no-logs policy, the only way you'll know this for certain is if this policy has been independently audited. This means that this VPN provider has commissioned third-party companies to perform independent audits to prove they’re not storing any usage data.

An audit will usually check to make sure what, if any, data is being recorded and that it’s in line with the VPN’s privacy policy. While lots of VPNs aren’t independently audited, the best VPNs on the market are. This includes ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and Surfshark.

Choosing a VPN with an independently audited no-logs policy gives you extra peace of mind because you’ll know that your VPN is every bit as secure as it claims to be. For one thing, it means your activity will be hidden from your internet service provider (ISP), who often collect and store data about users’ online activities. It also helps you avoid targeted ads and ensures your data is safe from DDoS attacks and other cyber threats.

2. It has a clear privacy policy

A VPN’s privacy policy should clearly outline what, if any, personal user information the VPN provider will collect. It should also tell you how any data will be stored and how it will be processed, used, and disclosed. It should also provide details about any no-logs policy.

Unfortunately, it’s easy for lots of VPN providers to be less-than-clear in their privacy policies. They often obscure the fact that they may share your data with third parties. Worse still, they may track or log your data. These are things you don't want from an anonymizing service and discerning users would find this off-putting. This is why many providers that log, track, and share user data don’t make it clear in their privacy policies.

If you want a VPN you can trust, you should choose one with a clear and transparent privacy policy, so you know your provider isn’t hiding anything from you. Choose one of the most secure VPNs that states explicitly in its privacy policy that it will not store, share, or track your personal information.

It’s a good idea to steer clear of free VPNs if you want a VPN you can trust. All companies need to make money. If customers aren’t being charged a subscription fee, the company will almost certainly be making money through other means. They often collect user data and sell it to third parties, which means you’ll be hit with targeted ads.

The issue is, they don’t always make this clear in the privacy policy, so it’s best to be safe and avoid free VPNs altogether. Instead, opt for a highly recommended VPN that comes with a reasonable monthly subscription cost, such as Surfshark, ExpressVPN, or NordVPN.

3. It has mostly positive reviews

As with any product or service, the best way to find out if it’s worth your money is by checking out online reviews. If a VPN provider has thousands of mostly positive reviews, you can assume that the majority of its customers are happy with the service they’re getting.

It’s important to be aware that not all reviews are from customers. Some unscrupulous providers will pay for reviews or use bots to artificially inflate their ratings. So you’ll need to take some reviews with a pinch of salt. If a VPN provider has lots of 5 star reviews without any text or with very vague comments, it’s likely they’re not real reviews from users.

Instead, look for providers that have a healthy number of good reviews that have lots of relevant details about the product, as they’re most likely written by real users. Not only will this give you lots of helpful opinions about the service before you sign up, it’ll also help you avoid dodgy providers that are happy to dupe customers by paying for good reviews.

4. It has good customer service

An important trust signal for any service is its customer support. If a VPN offers genuinely helpful customer assistance, you’ll be able to rely on them to help you out if you have any issues.

If you want to find a trustworthy VPN with strong customer service, reading customer reviews will give you a good indication. It’s also helpful to read expert reviews online, as good reviewers will usually contact a VPN’s customer support to see how quickly and efficiently they resolve problems.

On top of this, you’ll want to make sure that the VPN you’re signing up for offers 24/7 support, so you can get assistance at any time of the day or night. Most trustworthy VPN providers will offer a range of support options, including troubleshooting tips and tricks and online how-to guides and videos, as well as a web chat and/or email ticketing system.

A few providers even have a number you can call if you get stuck. So it’s definitely worth doing your research beforehand to choose a VPN provider that offers a method of customer support that suits you.

In our guide to the top VPN services, we include all the information on their customer service so you know that you'll get great help if you have any issues.