Apple's iPhone Flip could save 'stalling' foldable phones, claims new report

The best foldable phones haven’t really taken off in the way some phone makers might like. In fac,t a report from DSCC points towards foldable panel shipments declining for the first time ever in Q3 2024 — suggesting that interest in the phones may be waning slightly. But all is not lost, according to the report, because Apple could swoop in and save the day.

That’s right, the prospect of an iPhone Flip could be exactly what the foldable phone market needs — or so says this report. Despite the fact that Samsung’s foldable sales are apparently below expectations, and foldable phone adoption is something of a regional trend, Apple could be (part of) the key to improving interest in foldables.

Why? It’s partly down to Apple’s dominant position in the smartphone market, which could be exploited to “generate considerable growth for the foldable smartphone market." Having such a big player that’s invested in foldables would also mean Samsung and Huawei, who control a combined 70% of the foldable market, would get some major competition — the likes of which Motorola or OnePlus/Oppo can’t really offer.

But since the iPhone Flip isn’t expected to launch until at least late 2026, it’s not what I’d call a short term solution to waning interest in foldables. DSCC notes that it wouldn’t just be Apple and the iPhone Flip potentially renewing interest in foldables. Any significant improvement to design and functionality could do it, though having a big name competitor that doesn’t play by its rivals' rules is easily one of the best ways to do that.

The report does point out that foldables are about to change in the next couple of years. The advent of tri-folding phones is upon us, following the reveal of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, while also mentioning that the first sliding laptop screen could also arrive next year.

DSCC believes that we could see the foldable market grow by 30% in 2026, and then 20% in 2027 and 2028. That's assuming, of course, that people have a good reason to buy a foldable phone. Even if the iPhone Flip does arrive in 2 years time, and there’s every chance that it may not, simply relying on brand loyalty isn’t going to be enough. The Vision Pro headset made that very clear.

Foldable phones clearly have an uphill battle ahead of them, but who knows, maybe the next couple of years may see their fortunes take a turn for the better.