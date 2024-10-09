Don't wait! My favorite mechanical keyboard for MacBooks is over $50 off during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day comes to a close soon, so now’s your last chance to save big on peripherals for your MacBook. To that end, my favorite mechanical keyboard designed to work with macOS and iPadOS is currently available at a reduced price.

Right now, you can get the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for just $95 on Amazon. This keyboard typically retails for $149, which means you’re saving $54 thanks to this sale. While the best MacBooks have excellent keyboards, this Logitech board is much better — helping you improve your typing experience.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac: was $149 @ now $95 Amazon

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac features a keyboard layout designed and optimized for macOS and iPadOS. Its tactile switches provide a satisfying amount of resistance and don’t make much noise when pressed. This backlight keyboard is small, sturdy and easy to carry around. You can pair it with up to three Mac computers or iPads.

As we said in our Logitech MX Mechanical Mini review, this is a low-profile mechanical keyboard designed with productivity in mind. Its compact design makes it easy to travel with, and it’s also stylish to boot! This specific model is tailored for Macs since it features keys like Command and Return. The associated Logi Options+ software also works on Macs.

Like the model I own, this configuration comes with tactile switches, which give you the pleasurable sensation of tactile keys but without being loud like clicky switches. Because of that, you can use this board at the office or your favorite cafe without annoying those around you. The keys have good travel distance and are comfortable to type on for hours on end. If you’re a typist, this board delivers a superlative experience.

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini has three Bluetooth channels to allow for multiple device connections. It’s easy to connect the keyboard and you can switch between channels with a single tap. Though I primarily use this board with a MacBook, I also have it paired with my PC if I don’t want to swap to a different board. The keyboard is also compatible with ChromeOS, Linux and iPadOS. You can connect via USB-C or the included USB Type-A Wi-Fi adapter.

Though this is my favorite keyboard to use with MacBooks, it was hard to recommend due to its normal $149 price. However, at $95, it’s an easy recommendation. I’m not sure if Amazon will keep the MX Mechanical Mini at this price once Prime Day ends, so I suggest you buy it now while stock lasts.