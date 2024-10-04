Early October Prime Day MacBook deals — 9 amazing deals I recommend

Amazon’s October Prime Day provides a great chance to save on big-ticket items like the best laptops. The main event doesn’t officially start until October 8, but if you’re looking to save on the best MacBooks, you can do so right now.

On Amazon, you’ll find steep discounts on all the latest MacBooks packing an Apple M3 chip. That includes the MacBook Air 13-inch M3, MacBook Air 15-inch M3, the MacBook Pro 14-inch M3, MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro and MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Max. I’ve reviewed or tested every one of these and can easily recommend them to anyone looking for a powerful laptop with more than all-day battery life.

These MacBooks may receive further discounts during Prime Day proper. However, some may become out of stock before then. Because of that, I suggest taking advantage of these MacBook deals while supplies last. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Best Prime Day Macbook deals

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 models are now available.

MacBook Air 13 (M3/8GB RAM/256GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

You can save $100 on the standard 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. It's rare to see the latest MacBook Air dip below $1,000, so be sure to scoop up this deal while it lasts.

MacBook Air 15" (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is perfect for anyone looking for a big-screen MacBook without the premium price of a MacBook Pro. It delivers fantastic performance and amazing 15-hour battery life. It sports a 15.3-inch Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's new M3 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Air 15" (M3/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Amazon

If you need more storage space on the 15-inch MacBook Air, this 512G model is also on sale for a nice discount. Besides storage, it has the same display and RAM as the model listed above this deal.

MacBook Pro 14" (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

If you're looking for more power without breaking the bank, the 14-inch MacBook Pro 14 offers a good balance of performance and value. This starting model has the base M3 chip, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Though it's missing an extra USB-C port, this is an excellent all-arounder to buy.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Amazon

The new M3 Pro MacBook Pro features a blisteringly fast M3 Pro chip, which has an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU to help it monster even the most demanding tasks. This model also features 18GB of RAM, as well as a beautiful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,899 now $2,694 @ Amazon

Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale right now. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 36GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.