Wow! The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x with a 3K OLED display hits record-low price

Deals
By
published

A 3K OLED display for under $800? Yes, please

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x with Tom&#039;s Guide Lowest Price badge
(Image credit: Future)

Looking for a laptop with blazing-fast performance, incredible battery life and a gorgeous OLED display all wrapped up in one? Well, it won't cost you an arm and a leg anymore, as this Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x just hit its lowest-ever price.

Right now, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC is $749 at Best Buy. If you live in the UK, it's £749 off at Currys, meaning you can grab one of the most beautiful laptops we ever tested for it's lowest price yet. That's a steal considering the specs this laptop boasts, and more impressive that you can get a 14.5-inch 3K OLED display for well below $1,000. This is an unbeatable deal not to be missed.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC
Lowest price!
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $749 at Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is the best Copilot+ PC we've seen, and it's thanks to its incredible specs under the hood. With a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it will blast through multiple tasks at once. Better yet, it boasts a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED touchscreen display.

View Deal
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x
Lowest price!
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: was £849 now £749 at Currys

Over in the U.K., you can get the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x for an equally low price thanks to Currys' £100 discount. Even better, this model comes with 1TB for storage, meaning you get more space for less.

View Deal

Look no further than our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review to see why it's one of the best laptops right now. In fact, we even said it's "one of the most beautiful laptops we've ever tested" and praised its speedy performance, gorgeous display and super long battery life.

All of these points ring true, especially with its 14.5-inch (2,944 x 1,840) 90Hz OLED touchscreen. You can expect vibrant colors and deep contrast in all your favorite shows, all with exquisite details. Heck, it even beats the MacBook Air M3 in terms of color gamut.

With its Snapdragon X Elite chip powering everything it does, don't expect the Yoga Slim 7x to buckle under pressure, whether it be everyday tasks or powering up demanding apps. It isn't made for gaming, but game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass will help in that department.

All this in sleek, ultraportable design? Now that's a win. Plus, this notebook's excellent keyboard will make typing throughout the day a breeze.

If you're looking to save big on a reliable laptop that continues to impress, now's the time to pocket an extra $450/£100 and nab yourself this stunning Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x. Looking for even more deals? There's plenty more to be found at Currys massive sale.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 71 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch)
1
Apple MacBook Air M3 (15-inch)
Amazon
$1,499
View Deal
Deal ends Tue, Jan 28, 2025
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
2
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
4
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
5
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB SSD)
8
Apple - MacBook Air 13-inch...
P.C. Richard & Son
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
9
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Amazon
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
(512GB Black)
10
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
Preorder
Load more deals
TOPICS
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game