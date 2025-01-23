Wow! The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x with a 3K OLED display hits record-low price

Looking for a laptop with blazing-fast performance, incredible battery life and a gorgeous OLED display all wrapped up in one? Well, it won't cost you an arm and a leg anymore, as this Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x just hit its lowest-ever price.

Right now, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC is $749 at Best Buy. If you live in the UK, it's £749 off at Currys, meaning you can grab one of the most beautiful laptops we ever tested for it's lowest price yet. That's a steal considering the specs this laptop boasts, and more impressive that you can get a 14.5-inch 3K OLED display for well below $1,000. This is an unbeatable deal not to be missed.

Lowest price! Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $749 at Best Buy The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is the best Copilot+ PC we've seen, and it's thanks to its incredible specs under the hood. With a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it will blast through multiple tasks at once. Better yet, it boasts a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED touchscreen display.

Lowest price! Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: was £849 now £749 at Currys Over in the U.K., you can get the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x for an equally low price thanks to Currys' £100 discount. Even better, this model comes with 1TB for storage, meaning you get more space for less.

Look no further than our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review to see why it's one of the best laptops right now. In fact, we even said it's "one of the most beautiful laptops we've ever tested" and praised its speedy performance, gorgeous display and super long battery life.

All of these points ring true, especially with its 14.5-inch (2,944 x 1,840) 90Hz OLED touchscreen. You can expect vibrant colors and deep contrast in all your favorite shows, all with exquisite details. Heck, it even beats the MacBook Air M3 in terms of color gamut.

With its Snapdragon X Elite chip powering everything it does, don't expect the Yoga Slim 7x to buckle under pressure, whether it be everyday tasks or powering up demanding apps. It isn't made for gaming, but game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass will help in that department.

All this in sleek, ultraportable design? Now that's a win. Plus, this notebook's excellent keyboard will make typing throughout the day a breeze.

If you're looking to save big on a reliable laptop that continues to impress, now's the time to pocket an extra $450/£100 and nab yourself this stunning Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x. Looking for even more deals? There's plenty more to be found at Currys massive sale.