Forget the new MacBook Air — these Surface devices are up to $540 off at Best Buy
Surface devices now from $699
The MacBook Air M3 is stealing all the attention this week. However, if you're a Windows user looking for a sleek ultraportable or 2-in-1, Best Buy is offering one of the biggest sales we've seen on Microsoft's Surface line of tablets and laptops.
For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $540 off select Surface devices. As part of the sale, you can get the 13-inch Surface Pro 9 w/ Keyboard for $999. That's $540 off and one of the best deals in Best Buy's current sale. It's worth noting that the Surface Pro 10 is expected to make its debut sometime this spring. However, if you're going to buy the Surface Pro 9, this is the model you want and the price you should pay.
Best MS Surface deals
13" Surface Laptop 4: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy
This Surface Laptop 4 is one of the best around for productivity. In our Surface Laptop 4 review, we said it offers strong performance, impressive audio, a comfy keyboard, and good battery life in a sleek — if slightly dated — design. This config features a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 PixelSense LCD, AMD Ryzen 5 4680U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Note that Amazon advertises a lower price, but it's sold via an unknown third-party merchant.
Price check: $535 @ Amazon
13" Surface Pro 9: was $1,539 now $999 @ Best Buy
Keyboard included! The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1. It features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense touch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i5-1235UCPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our Surface Pro 9 review, we said it doesn't redefine the 2-in-1, but it's powerful enough to handle everyday tasks, has a decent screen for watching videos, and it's lightweight enough to take anywhere. This model also comes with a Surface Pro Keyboard.
Price check: $1,399 @ Microsoft
13" Surface Laptop 5: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a dependable productivity machine. Its spacious keyboard and tall screen are great for getting work done and the fact that Microsoft improved the brightness makes it slightly more usable outdoors. The newly-added Thunderbolt 4 support is also welcome. This config on sale packs a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 PixelSense LCD, Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $999 @ Amazon
13" Surface Laptop 5: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
Need a laptop with a little more horsepower? This config on sale packs a 13-inch 2256 x 1504 PixelSense LCD, Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,399 @ Amazon
As deals editor at Tom's Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers.
