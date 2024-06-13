TPG's 5G broadband plan will shave AU$60 off your internet bill

Looking to save big on your home internet plan, but can't access the NBN? Well, you may be in luck. For Aussie households that cannot access the NBN or fixed-line connections, you have the next best thing in the best 5G internet plans.

Right now, TPG's 5G Home Broadband Premium plan is down to AU$54.99p/m for the first six months, offering savings of AU$60 over the first year. With speeds of up to 100Mbps during the busy evening hours, this 5G plan is perfect for any large household with multiple devices.

When compared to its NBN equivalent — NBN 100 — this plan is rather attractive, as it costs AU$25.44 less than the average AU$90.43p/m — that's AU$152.64 savings over the first six months. Moreover, the plan is well under the monthly average for the 5G 100Mbps tier of AU$70.59p/m, even after the introductory offer ends. What a win.

TPG | 5G Home Broadband Premium | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$54.99p/m (for six months, then AU$64.99p/m) TPG's premium 5G plan offers fast speeds of up to 100Mbps and relatively competitive pricing compared to other 5G providers. You'll also receive the modem for free, which is a huge bonus, and you'll save AU$10 per month over the first six months — which is a total of AU$60 — before the price increases. Plus, there's no end date for this deal, which makes it stand out even more. Do note though, that this deal is only available for new TPG customers with 5G internet coverage, so make sure you double-check your address using TPG's website before signing the dotted line. Total minimum cost: AU$54.99 | Total cost for first year: AU$719.88 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$779.88

Before signing up for any 5G plan, it's crucial to determine your internet coverage and whether 5G is available in your area. It is important to note, however, that 5G internet coverage is very different to 5G mobile availability, as you may be able to achieve a solid 5G mobile signal, but not the former.

Before signing up for TPG's 5G plan, you'll need to check if your address is suitable for the product. According to TPG's critical information summary, a service qualification check of your address will be conducted before accepting new orders, however, it does not guarantee that 5G broadband can be serviceable.

If your location isn't covered by TPG 5G, you may have other options available, such as TPG's Home Wireless plan for AU$44.99p/m — which runs on the 4G network — or access to TPG's FTTB plans if you live in an apartment building. Despite this, it really depends on whether your location can achieve a strong 5G connection and if you can do just that, this plan is a clear winner for us — especially in terms of pairing fast speeds with affordability.

It's also worth mentioning that the plan does come with a 5G-compatible modem. However, if you decide to cancel your plan within 36 months of your service, you will need to return the modem within 21 days, or you'll be charged a non-return fee of AU$17p/m on any time remaining on your plan. For example, the maximum cost would be AU$595 if you decided to cancel after one month.

If you're keen to see what else TPG has to offer, including its NBN and non-NBN plans, you can check them out in the widget below: