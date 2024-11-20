Superloop's seriously good Black Friday deals will turbocharge your internet speeds for less

With Black Friday looming on the horizon, all different types of retailers and service providers are dropping deals like they're hot, including some of the best NBN providers. Just when we thought Black Friday deals couldn't get any better, Superloop has delivered some outlandish discounts on its high-speed NBN plans.

Here at Tom's Guide, we typically spend our time hunting for the best home internet plans for you, so we couldn't pass up highlighting these ultra rare offerings. In this case, Superloop has expanded its introductory offer to a full year rather than the traditional six-month outlay, which is no mean feat.

From now until December 8, Superloop has sliced its NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans by AU$20p/m for the first 12 months. It also has a deep discount on its NBN 100/40 plan, with AU$22p/m shaved off the first year. New customers can access this discount by using the exclusive code BLACK-FRIDAY at checkout.

There's no better time to switch NBN plans than during Black Friday sales, especially with killer deals on offer. We've rounded up Superloop's NBN plans below, all available on a no-lock-in contract basis and including unlimited data. All plans also come with a free Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi router if you stay connected for at least 24 months.

Superloop | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$69p/m using code BLACK-FRIDAY (for 12 months, then AU$89p/m) NBN 100 plans are ideal for larger families and households with multiple devices. Superloop's plan is no exception to this, advertising 98Mbps download speeds during the busy evening hours of 7pm to 11pm. The current discount knocks AU$20p/m off for the first 12 months, making this plan one of the cheapest NBN 100 plans available right now. Plus, you can turbocharge your speeds to the next tier of NBN 250 for five days every month or bank up to 30 days per year with Superloop's Speed Boost feature. All you have to do is use the code BLACK-FRIDAY at checkout. Total minimum cost: AU$69 | Total first year cost: AU$828 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,068

Superloop | NBN 100/40 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$73p/m using code BLACK-FRIDAY (for 12 months, then AU$95p/m) Much like the NBN 100 plan above, this Power Home deal advertises 98Mbps downloads during the evening hours, but packs a massive 34Mbps upload speed figure (compared to 17Mbps on the plan above). Shaving AU$22p/m off the first year, this plan is ideal for those who require faster upload speeds for large file uploads or multiple video calls when working from home. You'll also receive five free Speed Boost days with this plan and you'll need to apply the code BLACK-FRIDAY at checkout. Total minimum cost: AU$73 | Total first year cost: AU$876 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,140

Superloop | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$79p/m using code BLACK-FRIDAY (for 12 months, then AU$99p/m) Advertising theoretical maximum speeds of 250Mbps during the evening hours, Superloop's NBN 250 plan is down to just AU$79p/m for the first 12 months using the code BLACK-FRIDAY. This AU$20p/m discount makes it one of the cheapest superfast offerings, with plans averaging AU$106.48p/m. You can also boost your speeds to ultrafast heights if you like, by using the five free Speed Boost days every month. And like most NBN 250 plans, this deal is only available to those with FTTP or HFC connection types. Total minimum cost: AU$79 | Total first year cost: AU$948 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,188

Our top pick Superloop | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$89p/m using code BLACK-FRIDAY (for 12 months, then AU$109p/m) We've been fans of Superloop for some time now, and perhaps the highlight of its Black Friday deals is the NBN 1000 plan. What's impressive about this specific NBN plan is that it just underwent a speed bump, increasing from 811Mbps to an astonishing 860Mbps* during the busy evening hours. This makes it one of the fastest plans available in Australia right now, coming in third behind Swoop's 969Mbps and Buddy Telco's 875Mbps. The AU$89p/m cost is much cheaper than several 50Mbps plans, delivering some incredible value. If you have a serious need for speed and have an FTTP or HFC connection type, this deal shouldn't be slept on. Total minimum cost: AU$89 | Total first year cost: AU$1,068 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,308

You'll need to act fast if you want to secure a year's worth of NBN savings, as these Superloop Black Friday deals will expire on December 8, 2024. Remember to enter the code BLACK-FRIDAY at checkout.

* Superloop has yet to update its website with the speed increase for its NBN 1000 plan at the time of writing. We have been assured by the telco that the 860Mbps figure is accurate and the site will be updated shortly.

If you don’t need fast speeds, you can check out Superloop's other affordable NBN options in the widget below.