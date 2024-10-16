Exetel's NBN 250 plan just got a big discount, but you'll need to act fast to nab it

Ever wanted to supercharge your home internet connection but don't want to fork out a hefty monthly fee? Well, you may be in luck.

NBN 250 plans — otherwise known as the 'superfast' tier — typically cost just over AU$106p/m on average and advertise download speeds up to 250Mbps during the busy evening hours. In recent months, however, we've noticed a steady decline in fees for NBN 250 plans, with most costing around AU$90p/m.

If you have the right NBN connection type to support 250Mbps (that’s an FTTP or HFC connection), there's no better time to switch to an NBN 250 plan. And right now, there's a clear standout plan that knocks competitors out of the park and for good reason too.

Using the code WHISTLEOUT24, Exetel's Superfast NBN 250 plan is just AU$80.99p/m for the first six months, slicing a massive AU$108 off before the price increases. Additionally, the plan costs AU$197.86 less compared to the average first-year spend.

If you want an even more favourable price comparison, Exetel's plan costs AU$31 a month less ongoing compared to the likes of Telstra, Aussie Broadband and Origin. And if you were to compare it to its sister company Superloop's NBN 250 plan, you'll save an extra AU$4 over the first six months for a similar service. What a win.

But you better act fast if you want to make the most of this deal — it ends on October 31, 2024, and is only available for sign up via our exclusive partnership with WhistleOut.

Exetel | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$80.99p/m using code WHISTLEOUT24 (for 6 months, then AU$98.99p/m) Exetel's NBN 250 is a top standout here at Tom's Guide this month, thanks to its impressive introductory outlay. The plan clocks in some superfast download speeds of 220Mbps during the typical evening hours. Do note though that you will need to connect via FTTP or HFC and make sure to pop in the code WHISTLEOUT24 into the promo bar before checkout. Total minimum cost: AU$80.99 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$1,079.88 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,187.88

With numbers aside, it's time to focus on a large component of NBN 250 plans — speeds. While the plan takes a dip in typical evening speed by advertising 220Mbps, it isn't likely to make much of a real-world difference. It does, however, come with Exetel's Speed Boost Days feature, which lets you temporarily increase the speed to the telco's next tier of 500Mbps. (The telco previously offered an NBN 1000 tier).

What this means is that you can effectively double your download speeds for five days every month you're connected or you can bank up to 30 days' worth of SpeedBoost days to truly accelerate your internet usage at certain times throughout the year (read: Christmas school holidays if you've got kids or grandkids). You can even buy extra Speed Boost days for AU$2 per day if you wish.

Plus, if you're looking to simplify your bills and maximise your savings, Exetel's plans come with the option to bundle a phone line with pay-as-you-go call rates or a AU$10p/m unlimited call pack. The call pack does open the door to slashing another AU$5p/m off your broadband bill too, meaning the NBN 250 plan could cost as little as AU$75.99p/m for the first six months.

Before signing up for this no-frills plan, however, it's worth mentioning that it doesn't come with a modem as standard. If you'd like to include a modem with your plan, you can add a Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Modem for an upfront fee of AU$170. Otherwise, if you do want a modem without paying for it upfront, we'd suggest signing up for Superloop's NBN 250 plan for AU$85p/m (for 6 months, then AU$99p/m), and staying connected for at least 24 months, which will net you a free eero 6+.

Don't need superfast speeds? Exetel's other NBN plans are also discounted right now, with up to AU$19p/m savings on offer. You can check them out below: