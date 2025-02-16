How to turn your old PC into a storage server

Got an old PC sitting in a closet collecting dust? Rather than disposing of it or leaving it to rot, why not turn it into your own personal server?

It's easier than you might think, and worth the effort because turning an old computer into a network storage server is a practical way to extend its life and create a useful home storage solution for streaming your favorite media, backing up your family photos and more.

Even the best cloud storage services can be annoying because they come with monthly fees and the risk of trusting someone else with your data. As our need for digital storage grows, having a central place to store and access files across all your devices has become essential. A home server offers an affordable and effective alternative to pricey cloud storage services.

To show you what I mean, here are some common uses for DIY home servers:

Media streaming

Personal cloud storage

Automated backups

File sharing

Home security storage

Before you begin, keep in mind that repurposing an old desktop computer as a storage server is not only cost-effective but also environmentally friendly. It gives older hardware a second life and reduces electronic waste, all while providing long-term functionality.

Why to turn your old PC into a storage server

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Turning an old PC into a storage server can save you money and offer more flexibility compared to buying a pre-built NAS system. With the modularity of a PC, you can easily upgrade parts like network cards, add more storage, or improve its performance as your needs change.

Repurposing existing hardware is a great option for budget-conscious users since even older PCs can handle this task well without a big investment. While pre-built NAS devices have their advantages, a do-it-yourself server often gives you more features and functionality for less.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Media streaming hub: Turn your old PC into your own Netflix-like service. Store and stream your media collection to any device on your network, with the ability to transcode content for smooth playback on different devices.

Turn your old PC into your own Netflix-like service. Store and stream your media collection to any device on your network, with the ability to transcode content for smooth playback on different devices. Personal cloud storage: Set up a private cloud system to replace services like Google Drive or Dropbox. No monthly fees, and you have full control over your data’s security and privacy.

Set up a private cloud system to replace services like Google Drive or Dropbox. No monthly fees, and you have full control over your data’s security and privacy. Automated backup: Use the server to automatically back up files from all your devices. This ensures your important data is always safe and easy to access.

Use the server to automatically back up files from all your devices. This ensures your important data is always safe and easy to access. Remote access: Access your files from anywhere with secure remote configuration. Whether you're at home or traveling, your content is always within reach.

Access your files from anywhere with secure remote configuration. Whether you're at home or traveling, your content is always within reach. Home security storage: Use the server to store footage from security cameras. With plenty of storage and network capabilities, it’s ideal for building a home security system with extended recording options.

How to turn your old PC into a storage server

Turning your old PC into a storage server takes some planning to make sure it’s reliable and secure. You’ll need to consider both the hardware and software, but even older desktops can work well as a home storage solution.

The main focus should be on picking the right software platform and setting up your network properly. While the setup might feel a bit tricky at first, the long-term benefits of having your own storage server make it well worth the effort.

Step 1: Choosing a NAS operating system

(Image credit: Future)

NAS operating systems are specialized software platforms that help you manage network-attached storage devices. They handle file sharing, data management, and network connectivity, allowing multiple users and devices to access data over a network.

When selecting the best OS for your NAS server, focus on factors like ease of use, hardware compatibility, and the features you need. For beginners, a simple interface and good documentation are important. Advanced users may prefer more customization options and support for advanced storage technologies like ZFS.

Also, think about the OS's scalability, how often it gets updates, and the quality of its community support. Some operating systems have strong app ecosystems, letting you add features like media streaming, backups, or virtualization.

Here are 5 examples of NAS operating systems to consider:

TrueNAS : A ZFS-based system offering strong data protection and scalability.

A ZFS-based system offering strong data protection and scalability. OpenMediaVault : A Debian-based OS with an easy-to-use interface, great for beginners.

A Debian-based OS with an easy-to-use interface, great for beginners. Unraid : Provides flexible storage management and a vibrant app ecosystem.

Provides flexible storage management and a vibrant app ecosystem. Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM): A proprietary OS known for its polished interface and wide app support.

A proprietary OS known for its polished interface and wide app support. Proxmox: Combines NAS functionality with advanced virtualization capabilities.

Step 2: Creating a bootable USB

(Image credit: Future)

A bootable USB contains all the necessary files to kickstart the OS installation process, so it's handy to create one.

This allows you to install the NAS operating system on your old PC to turn it into a storage server.

Here’s how to create a bootable USB for your NAS OS:

Go to the official website of the NAS OS you want to use (e.g., TrueNAS, OpenMediaVault, Unraid). Find the download section, select the version that matches your hardware, and download the ISO file to your PC. Plug in a USB drive with at least 8GB of space. Make sure to back up any important data on it, as the process will erase everything on the drive. Download a reliable tool for flashing the USB. Rufus is a good choice for Windows users, while macOS and Linux users can use balenaEtcher. Open the flashing tool (e.g., Rufus). Select your USB drive from the list of devices. Choose the downloaded NAS OS ISO file by clicking "SELECT." Set the partition scheme to GPT and the target system to UEFI (non-CSM). Then, click "START" to begin the process. The tool will format the USB and write the NAS OS image to it. This may take a few minutes, depending on the file size and your USB drive’s speed. Once done, safely eject the USB. To make sure it works, restart your computer and boot from the USB drive.

Step 3: Installing the server OS

(Image credit: Future)

To start the installation, connect a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to your old PC. This setup will let you interact with the system during the process. Make sure all connections are secure, then power on the PC.

Next, set your PC to boot from the USB drive you created earlier. To do this, enter the BIOS or UEFI settings by pressing a key during startup (usually F2, F12, or Del). In the boot menu, select the USB drive as the primary boot device. Save the changes, restart your PC, and it should now boot from the USB drive containing your chosen NAS operating system.

Once the system boots from the USB, you'll see the installation interface for your NAS OS. The exact steps might vary depending on the operating system, but generally, you’ll follow prompts to configure basic settings. These include selecting the installation drive, setting up network configurations, and choosing a file system for storage.

During the setup, you’ll create administrator credentials. Be sure to pick a strong, unique password for managing the NAS server securely. Some NAS systems may also let you set up additional user accounts at this point.

After confirming all your settings, the installer will begin copying files and setting up the system. This process may take a few minutes. Once it’s done, you’ll typically be asked to remove the USB drive and restart the PC. Your old computer will now boot into the newly installed NAS operating system and be ready for further setup.

Step 4: Setting up storage pools

(Image credit: Future)

A storage pool is a logical grouping of one or more physical drives that creates a unified storage space. It’s the foundation for creating volumes and storing data on your NAS system.

With storage pools, you can manage multiple drives as a single unit (JBOD) or enable features like RAID for data protection and easier capacity upgrades.

Here’s how to set up storage pools on your NAS:

Open the NAS management interface by booting into the OS. It should automatically open up the web browser with the local management interface. Log in using the admin credentials you created during the OS setup. Go to the storage management section, often called "Storage Manager" or something similar. Select the option to create a new storage pool. Choose the drives you want to include in the pool. If needed, initialize any new or previously used drives. Pick the type of storage pool you want to set up. Common options include:

- Single disk: Uses one drive without redundancy, maximizing storage space.

- JBOD (Just a Bunch of Disks): Combines drives into one volume without redundancy.

- RAID 1: Mirrors data across two drives, providing redundancy while halving usable capacity.

- RAID 5: Requires at lesat three drives, balancing performance, capacity and redundancy.

- RAID 6: Similar to RAID 5 but allows for two drive failures with double parity. Follow the prompts to complete the setup, including naming the pool and confirming your settings. Once the storage pool is ready, you can create volumes within it to organize your data and set permissions or quotas.

Keep in mind that the exact steps and terms may vary depending on your NAS operating system. Always check your NAS OS documentation for system-specific instructions.

Step 5: Configuring access permissions

(Image credit: Future)

Setting up shared folders with the right access permissions is essential for organizing data and keeping it secure on your NAS.

Each folder can serve a specific purpose, like storing sensitive financial documents, sharing media files, or collaborating on projects. By managing access permissions, you ensure users only see what they need, keeping sensitive data safe while promoting collaboration.

For instance, you might create a "Finance" folder with restricted access for accounting staff and a "Projects" folder with subfolders for different teams. Properly managing these permissions helps maintain privacy and security while allowing file sharing and teamwork among authorized users.

Here’s a simple guide to setting up access permissions on your NAS:

Open the NAS management interface in your web browser. Go to the shared folder settings, usually under "Control Panel" or "File Sharing." Select an existing folder or create a new one. Find the "Permissions" or "Access Rights" tab for the folder. Decide whether to set permissions for individual users or groups. Add users or groups and assign access levels (e.g., Read Only, Read/Write, or No Access). If needed, enable advanced options for more detailed controls. Save the changes and test access with different user accounts to ensure everything works.

Step 6: Configuring the network

(Image credit: Future)

A static IP guarantees that your NAS always uses the same address on your local network, which is essential for port forwarding, network shares, and other services that rely on a fixed IP. This prevents connection issues that might occur if your router assigns a new IP to the NAS after a reboot, making it an essential step for remote access.

Here’s how to set a static IP for your NAS:

Open your NAS management interface in a web browser. Go to the network settings section (usually called "Control Panel" or "Network"). Select the network interface (e.g., LAN 1 or Bond 1 if using Link Aggregation). Choose "Use manual configuration" or a similar option for IP settings. Enter your desired static IP address, subnet mask, and gateway. Add DNS servers (you can use your router’s IP or public DNS servers). Save the changes and restart the network service if prompted.

If you want to access your NAS remotely, setting up port forwarding is the next step. It basically tells your router to direct incoming traffic on specific ports to your NAS's internal IP address.

To do this, log into your router’s administration page and create rules for the required ports. Common ports include 5000 and 5001 for the NAS web interface, though using non-standard ports is recommended for better security.

Once port forwarding is set up, you can access your NAS remotely using your public IP address or a DDNS hostname, followed by the port number. For example, if you forwarded external port 5000 to your NAS's internal port 5000, you’d access it via "http://your_public_ip:5000" or "http://your_ddns_hostname:5000."

Keep in mind that while port forwarding allows remote access, it also makes your NAS accessible over the internet. To stay secure, use strong passwords and enable two-factor authentication.

Troubleshooting issues with your new storage server

(Image credit: Future)

Even with a good setup, storage servers can run into common issues. Knowing these problems and how to fix them will help keep your storage system reliable.

Slow transfer speeds

Slow file transfers are a common sign of network performance issues. Start by checking the quality of your network cables and ensure you're using gigabit ethernet if supported. Make sure your network switch and network interface support the same speeds. Test with different cables and ports to pinpoint the problem.

Drive failures and recovery

Hard drive failures can be serious, so it’s important to be prepared. Use S.M.A.R.T. monitoring to catch potential failures early. Regularly back up important data and consider using RAID for added protection. If a drive in a RAID array fails, replace it quickly to maintain redundancy.

Permission problems

Access issues are often caused by incorrect permissions. Double-check user and group permissions on shared folders and ensure authentication settings are correct. Also, verify that network sharing protocols are set up properly. For Windows, make sure SMB is enabled and running the right version.

System crashes

If your server is crashing, review the system logs for error messages. Keep an eye on CPU and RAM usage to ensure the system isn’t overloaded. Use a UPS to guard against power issues and make sure your server has proper cooling to avoid overheating.