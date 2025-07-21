Forget apple cider vinegar — I added grapefruit to my water every day to boost my metabolism, and here's what happened

Apparently, water can't just be water anymore — we need to feel like we’re getting something from it, except for crucial hydration, of course.

Whether it’s for a metabolism boost, a flavor quencher, or for health benefits like dewier skin or shinier hair, squeezing an extra drop of something into your water seems to be the way we like to drink it.

And it’s not just a flavor thing. The benefits of some of these fitness fads, like drinking apple cider vinegar every day, for example, are documented, with varying amounts of scientific evidence.

This summer, I’m seeing a lot of talk about adding grapefruit slices to water. I honestly can’t think of anything more refreshing than fruit-infused water, and it’s a fairly cheap health habit compared to some of the crazy fitness challenges I’ve taken up over the years.

With nothing to lose and grapefruit in hand, I sliced some up, added it to my Stanley cup, and got drinking. If you fancy doing the same, this is what you can expect to notice.

Is putting grapefruit in water good for you?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s summer, it’s hot, and my thirst can no longer be quenched by water and ice cubes alone. My water tumbler has seen all sorts — slices of lemon, cucumber, mint and even a rogue strawberry sneaking in from time to time.

I’m hot, I’m bothered, and I’m also due on, so my skin looks rubbish. And if that’s not enough, I’m bloated and my mood is low. Happy hormones, everybody.

At this point, I’m flicking through my socials, and I start to see some hype around grapefruit-infused water. I’m straight to Google: “What are the benefits of grapefruit?” and I’m surprised by what I get back.

According to my research, grapefruit is packed with vitamins, minerals and fiber, and carries a high water content, which means it can boost hydration and aid digestion.

It’s also high in vitamin A, which is crucial for vision, immunity, growth and development, plus the functioning of organs like your heart and lungs.

One systematic review found that participants who consumed grapefruit saw significant decreases in systolic blood pressure, which means fruits like grapefruit could help support cardiovascular health.

And with that, it went straight into my water jug.

I added grapefruit to my water every day — and here's what happened

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I consumed more water overall, boosting hydration

I’ve been adding grapefruit to my water for (give or take) the last month, and it genuinely started as a way to improve the taste of shoddy London water. But after a few weeks, I realized that it had become a part of my daily routine that I wanted to keep.

Lemon water has always been popular, but although richer in iron and a carrier of Vitamin C, grapefruit-infused water could aid hydration just as well, and supports your skin, organs and heart health with its high water content and vitamin A properties.

Harvard tells us that staying hydrated is crucial for healthy skin, organ function and body temperature regulation, plus it helps boost energy levels and keep the gut chugging along nicely.

I didn't burn fat

I saw a few people online asking: “Does grapefruit water burn fat?” and while I already knew the answer, I did some digging anyway. Shock: the answer is no!

I haven’t shaved off fat by turning to grapefruit slices. Your body composition is determined by your muscle-to-fat ratio, and to lose fat, you’ll need to stick to a consistent calorie deficit (burning more energy than you consume throughout the day).

Scientifically, grapefruit can’t increase fat metabolism or spot reduce fat from your body. As such, I look exactly the same as I did previously.

I feel great, but it’s not an anti-aging cure

John Hopkins Medicine explains that grapefruit contains vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that protects skin and cells against free radical damage, supports immunity, and is necessary for the biosynthesis of collagen and some neurotransmitters.

It’s also rich in fiber, helping to aid digestion and keep you feeling full. The fruit could even help regulate blood sugar, aiding in better weight management.

My diet didn’t change, but I felt less inclined to snack when I had a delicious and varied jug of flavored water by my side to sip from. And, perhaps a placebo, but my body felt great after consuming more vitamins and minerals in general.

Of course, I can’t tell you that it improved my heart health, but as mentioned above, studies do suggest grapefruit could potentially lower blood pressure (thanks to being a source of potassium) and improve cholesterol.

I won’t go into too much detail, but my digestion has been ticking along nicely, thank you.

Is it good to drink grapefruit every day?

If you are taking medications or managing a health condition, it is recommended that you speak with your physician before consuming grapefruit or grapefruit juice, as there may be some interactions between medications and grapefruit.

For those who can consume it, research shows that grapefruit consumption is associated with higher vitamin and mineral intake, including vitamin C, magnesium, potassium and fiber, which means improvements in overall diet quality.

As for how much to consume, the U.S. Department of Agriculture states that half a medium grapefruit contains nearly half the daily recommended supply of vitamin C, and it’s low in calories. A whole grapefruit, although a bit of a chore, will get you to that daily quota.

What's my verdict?

It's not a life-changing addition to my diet so far, but I am enjoying mixing up flavors and getting that extra boost of vitamins and minerals in my diet.

It's also nice to know that, unlike some of the fads out there, this one is rooted in some actual science. How much you would have to consume daily to benefit from better heart health, I can't say, but adding more grapefruit to the diet could enrich your body with the essentials it needs to function better.

