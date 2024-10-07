Act fast! I love this pocketable mini PC and it just hit its lowest ever price for Prime Day

If you’re tired of working from your laptop or maybe you want to ditch your big desktop computer, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best mini PCs at a steep discount.

While there will be a ton of more discounts when Prime Big Day Deals officially kicks off, right now, you can get the Khadas Mind for just $650 on Amazon . This is the lowest price yet we’ve seen for this pocketable mini PC and if you want to expand its capabilities even further, the Khadas Mind Graphics dock is also on sale.

Khadas Mind (Intel i5, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD): was $799 now $650 @ Amazon

The standard Khadas Mind packs an Intel i5-1340p processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD into an absolutely tiny package. There’s a power button on the front, cooling on the sides and around back, you get two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports (one for power) and an HDMI port. However, there’s also a free M.2 SSD slot on the bottom if you want to add more storage to the base Khadas Mind.

Khadas Mind (Intel i7, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD): was $1,099 now $900 @ Amazon

The high-end configuration of the Khadas Mind ups the ante with an Intel i7-1360p processor, 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. You have the same port layout on the back (two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports (one for power) and an HDMI port) as well as a free M.2 SSD slot on the bottom to add even more storage. Both configurations of the Khadas Mind can be used on their own or paired with the Mind Dock or Mind Graphics Dock to get access to more ports and additional capabilities.

At 5.74 x 4.13 x 0.79 inches, the Khadas Mind looks more like one of the best external hard drives than a mini PC. It features a unibody design with an anodized aluminium finish like the Mac mini as well as a built-in 5.5Wh battery. The internal battery in the Khadas Mind lets you easily move it from one workstation or dock to another without losing any of your work. In fact, this mini PC has a standby time of up to 25 hours when in sleep mode.

In my experience testing the higher-end configuration of the Khadas Mind, this mini PCs stays cool and remains quiet when in use. It’s also great for browsing the web and for other work-related tasks. There’s also no bloatware to speak of and the Khadas Mind ships with a very clean version of Windows 11 pre-installed.

Small but expandable

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Khadas Mind is the smallest mini PC I’ve tried so far and I love how I can slip it into my pocket when moving to another workstation or dock. However, it’s not underpowered like some of the stick style mini PCs we’ve seen in the past.

On its own, the Khadas Mind is more than enough for work but if you want extra ports and a lot more power, you can magnetically attach it to the Khadas Mind Graphics dock.

The dock features an RTX 4060 Ti desktop GPU with either 8GB or 16GB of VRAM along with a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port and an SD card reader, a built-in, dual speaker system, a fingerprint reader and volume controls on the front. Around back, there are three USB-A ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort, an Ethernet port and a port to connect its power cord.

Another thing I really like about the Mind Graphics Dock is that it doesn't have a bulky power adapter. Instead, it’s built into the enclosure itself and you just have a regular power cable. The Mind Dock isn’t limited to the Khadas Mind either and if you have a laptop or desktop with a Thunderbolt 4 port, you can use it to boost their graphical capabilities as well.

Khadas Mind Graphics (RTX 4060 Ti, 8GB VRAM): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The Khadas Mind Graphics dock lets you add a discrete GPU and a ton of extra ports to the Khadas Mini mini PC. You just place it on top and it magnetically attaches to the dock which features a Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti desktop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. There’s also a 16GB version but you’ll need to buy it directly from Khadas. The Khadas Mind Graphics dock also works with other laptops and desktops with a Thunderbolt 4 port and isn’t just limited to the Khadas Mind mini PC.

The Mind Graphics Dock let me play a number of the best Steam games at high settings on a 1080p monitor with framerates above 100 fps. You could probably play games at 1440p too but you might need to turn down the settings a bit.

If you just want a few more ports for the Khadas Mind, there’s also the standard Mind Dock for $180. It’s not available on Amazon at the moment, so you’ll need to pick one up directly from Khadas. When attached to the Khadas Mind, it adds a USB-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, an SD card reader, a volume control knob and even a fingerprint scanner up front. Around back though, you get another USB-C port (for power), two USB-A ports, two HDMI ports and an Ethernet port.

The Khadas Mind is one of the most unique mini PCs I’ve tested yet. It’s small size and higher price won’t be for everyone but if you move between desks at home or in the office and want a mini PC you can take with you without losing your work, it’s a great option and certainly worth considering.