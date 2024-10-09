The Fujifilm Instax mini Evo is the best instant camera I’ve tested — and it’s $40 off now in Prime Day deal

It's the second of Amazon's October Prime Day deals, which means if you have a product sitting in your cart, now's the time to buy it. Once these deals are gone, they're gone, and there's no guarantee you'll see them during Black Friday sales. You know what I'd be buying? The Fujifilm Instax mini Evo, one of the best instant cameras I've reviewed.

Right now, you can get the Fujifilm Instax mini Evo bundle for $319 at Amazon. This bundle is absolutely massive, cramming in loads of accessories, including film.

As someone who reviews instant cameras for a living, I know what to look for to determine whether one is good or not. I loved this hybrid instant camera so much that I used it to photograph mine and my partner's vacation to Amsterdam, The Netherlands, in September. Let me tell you why.

Fujifilm Instax mini Evo bundle: was $359 now $319 @ Amazon

I have been desperately waiting for this camera to go on sale because it's the best instant camera I've tested. In my Fujifilm Instax mini Evo review, I praised this camera for its premium build, 100 different effect combinations, superb low-light performance, and lovely print quality. I even used it to document my vacation, and it was better than using a smartphone. In this Prime Day deal, you get 40 pieces of film, a flex tripod, a 32GB memory card, and lots more.

So what makes the Fujifilm Instax mini Evo praiseworthy? For starters, its retro looks. It borrows styling cues from old film cameras and looks lovely, especially in the black and gray colorway I tested. It's also very compact, and that's the reason I could take it abroad so easily. It's comfortable to carry around your neck or slide into a handbag. Also, holding it with one hand is comfy too.

Given its relatively wide-angle 28mm fixed-focus lens, the Instax mini Evo is perfect for group portraits, landscapes and selfies. But you know the feature I love the most? The print lever. I won’t lie, using the lever to print a photo is so much more satisfying than pressing a button!

The Instax mini Evo's image and print quality is bonkers. You get a dial around the lens which lets you choose from 10 different effects, such as fisheye, color shift, double exposure, and more. And there's a film dial which lets you choose from 10 different filters. Combine that with the 10 lens effects and you get 100 creative combinations. You can get really creative with this camera, and the results are stunning.

Rain or shine, this camera performs incredibly. Indoors and outdoors, the photos I took turned out great and colors were faithfully reproduced. As for low-light performance, it’s the best I’ve seen from an instant camera. Even low-light photos turned out detailed!

If you're on the hunt for an instant camera, I swear by the Instax mini Evo. It's currently 11% off at Amazon, and you get a lot in the bundle: a 32GB memory card, 40 pieces of film, a cleaning cloth, a carry case and even a flex tripod. I, for one, am glad I waited until Prime Day to buy this camera.

For more big savings, check out our Prime Day deals live blog for sales on everything — from iPhones and Nintendo games to TVs and laptops.