VPN Cyber Monday deals: the biggest bargains in 2023

Black Friday has come and gone, and Cyber Monday is fast approaching – that means one thing: bargains. I've rounded up all the best Cyber Monday VPN deals to help you save some serious cash over the holiday season. After all, shoring up your digital privacy can be pricey.

I've spent the last few years keeping tabs on the biggest VPN deals from the best VPN services, and loads of the industry's top dogs drastically reduce their prices to celebrate Cyber Monday. This doesn't apply to every VPN out there, however, and some providers (like ExpressVPN) don't join in the fun.

Keep reading, and I'll walk you through the latest and greatest Cyber Monday deals - including an exclusive offer from NordVPN that you'll want to snap up right away.

VPN Cyber Monday Deals

In a hurry? Don't worry – I've collected direct links to the best discounts from the best providers. These Cyber Monday prices are as cheap as they get, so you can count on bagging a bargain no matter which VPN you go for. I'll dig into the details of each service later in the article – keep reading to see which services are offering the biggest (and best) savings.

The best Cyber Monday VPN deals in 2023

This year's main event is NordVPN's mind-boggling offer – which is exclusive to Tom's Guide readers. Pick up a 2-year subscription and you'll get a free Amazon gift card worth up to $10, $20, or $30, depending on the plan you choose. You can spend your gift card on whatever you like (and I fully encourage you to treat yourself) – and try NordVPN for just $2.99 a month.

IPVanish and Surfshark are way cheaper than they were for Cyber Monday 2022, and are pretty similar to PIA, NordVPN, and CyberGhost when it comes to monthly cost. Essentially, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to deals and discounts. Most of these offers are live, and some are limited-time offers, so don't beat about the bush if you've been on the lookout for a VPN.

Exclusive deal NordVPN Standard | 2-year plan + 3 months free | $10 Amazon gift card | $2.99/mo

Save 69%: NordVPN is a titan of the VPN world (and one of my personal favorites), boasting top-notch encryption and unblocking power that's hard to beat. rivacy and unrivaled streaming unblocking power. Sign up between now and November 29, and you can try NordVPN for just $2.99 a month and get your hands on a $10 Amazon gift card for free. A 30-day money-back guarantee gives you plenty of time to take NordVPN for a test drive – though it's worth bearing in mind that you won't get the gift card if you cancel. Otherwise, there's an awesome, friendly support team available 24/7 to help you get up and running. Deal ends November 29, 2023.

Surfshark | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $1.99/mo | 86% off

Surfshark is the best cheap VPN I've come across, and manages to pack serious value for money into budget-friendly plans. Over Cyber Monday, you'll get an extra 3 months for free and a subscription for less than $2, though you'll need to act fast – this is a limited-time offer you don't want to miss out on.

PureVPN | 5 years | $1.83/mo | 85% off

PureVPN is a great all-rounder and offers long-term plans for teeny tiny prices. It's a privacy-focused service, too, with a verified no-logs policy, and apps for just about every device you can imagine. Although PureVPN isn't as cheap as it was last year, keep your eyes peeled for a last-minute price drop. If 5 years seems like a long time, and you'd rather commit to something shorter, PureVPN's 1-year plan is just $1.99 a month and includes a subscription to PureKeep, the VPN's very own password manager.

PrivadoVPN | 2-year plan + 3 months free | $1.11/mo

Save 90%: PrivadoVPN is a speedy service that's great for unblocking geo-restricted content, and comes with top-notch security features, too. Pick up a 2-year plan and get an extra 3 months for free, and all for just $1.11 a month. Oh, and be sure to take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee and put PrivadoVPN to the test in your own time.

Private Internet Access | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $2.03/mo | 83% off

Private Internet Access (also known as PIA) is a hugely well-respected VPN that you can configure down to the last detail – making it a great pick for more advanced users. Its apps are easy to use on any device, however, and come with a bunch of nifty features. Grab a 2-year plan for an absolute bargain at just $2.03 a month.

Hide.me | 2 years + 5 months FREE | $2.22

Hide.me might not be the biggest player in the game - but don't be fooled. It's a great value-for-money service and a trusted brand, and you can try it for yourself at $59 all-in for 17 months of cover. If you're looking for a VPN that's quick and customizable, Hide.me is well worth a look.

CyberGhost | 2 years + 4 months FREE | $2.03/mo | 84% off

If your idea of the perfect Cyber Monday is catching up on Netflix originals (or streaming your favorite series again), CyberGhost could be your match made in heaven. This deal actually seems to be a semi-permanent pricing change, too, meaning this $2.03 a month bargain could be here to stay.

IPVanish | 2 years | from $2.49/mo

It might not be an official Cyber Monday deal, but it is exclusive to Tom's Guide – and you can use it to bag a bargain on one of the most reliable VPNs around. It's quick, has sleek apps, and all the features you need to keep your browsing sessions airtight.

Proton VPN | 2 years | $3.99/mo | 60% off

Proton VPN sales are scarce, so you won't want to miss out on its Cyber Monday discount. It's not the biggest saving, but you won't pick up the Swiss provider for less. Super-secure, packed with features, and able to unblock most streaming services, Proton VPN is now available for $3.99 a month when you buy a 2-year plan.

Exclusive deal Hotspot Shield | 3 years | $2.49/mo | 75% off

Hotspot Shield impressed me in my latest round of testing, and you can grab another Tom's Guide exclusive this Cyber Monday to save some cash. Get 3-years of Hotspot Shield for just $2.49 a month, a 45-day money-back guarantee, and absolutely no renewal price hikes.

How I picked my Cyber Monday VPN deals

My choice and ordering of these deals is, of course, subjective – but there's a method to how I've ranked them.

While the very cheapest options (PrivadoVPN, PureVPN) do cost less money than, say NordVPN, I've placed NordVPN at the top because of the difference to the regular price, the added value that comes with free extra months, and an Amazon gift card, and the sheer quality of the product.

This logic continues down the page. These aren't ranked in perfect price order as while I think it's still worth considering the very, very cheap options, slightly more expensive – yet still heavily discounted – VPNs offer a lot more to the user in the real world.

You'll also notice that my #1-rated provider ExpressVPN isn't here at all. That's because the premium brand chooses not to engage with any kind of discounting at all. There are plenty of other places I'll happily recommend ExpressVPN as my top choice, but a page on which I'm helping my readers save money is not one of them.

Lots of other incredibly cheap services haven't made the cut. This is because in Tom's Guide's expert VPN reviews, they simply weren't up to scratch, and I'm only interested in recommending the best of the best when it comes to personal online privacy.

VPN Cyber Monday deals FAQ

What makes a good VPN Cyber Monday deal? Everyone loves a bargain, and the best Cyber Monday deals will let you try out some of the industry's top VPNs for way less than you'd pay at any other time of year. Still, these services are still priced accordingly accordingly – for example, the unrivaled ExpressVPN is a little more expensive than others at $6.67 a month. If you're willing to settle for a less powerful, but still perfectly usable VPN, you can save a lot. You'll also need to consider the length of the plan and how long you want to commit to your VPN. Multi-year plans are where the real savings are at, and you'll regularly see monthly payments well below $2. However, if you value flexibility, it's worth checking out our guide to the best cheap monthly VPNs.

Why do you need a VPN? In short, a VPN is a tool that can help you maintain anonymity online. It reroutes your traffic away from your Internet Service Provider's (ISP) servers and through its own private, encrypted servers. This means your ISP can't watch over your shoulder as you surf the web. Your IP address changes each time you connect, too, making it harder for sites to track and locate you. This also makes it more difficult for them to build up a profile of your activity – and then sell it on to advertisers and marketers, who'll show you 'relevant' products. One of the most popular VPN uses is for unblocking streaming sites. Netflix shows different content to people in different countries, and by connecting to a UK VPN server, for example, you can check out UK-exclusive titles from anywhere in the world. Fancy learning more? I go into more detail in my what is a VPN guide.

Should I buy now? 'Tis the season of savings, and plenty of VPN providers join in the Cyber Monday celebrations with their biggest discounts of the year. That doesn't mean there aren't deals to be had at other times, however. If you'd rather not commit right now, it's worth checking out my guide on VPN free trials – so you can test out a service before settling in to a long-term plan.

