Black Friday 2022 Australian mattress sales — deals from Koala, Emma and more

You can't put a price on a good night's rest, but a really good mattress can cost a small fortune. However, some of the best mattresses these days are those that come shrink-wrapped in a box, delivered to your door for no extra cost and let you try them out for a few weeks risk-free.

And a whole load of these are now discounted thanks to Black Friday mattress deals. You can now sleep soundly knowing that the price you do end up paying has been drastically reduced!

The Black Friday 2022 sales event officially kicks off on November 25 and wraps up at the end of Cyber Monday on November 28. While we're mere days away from the big day, there are already a number of great early deals available in Australia from mattress brands like Emma, Koala and more.

For instance, right now Koala is offering savings of AU$150 (opens in new tab) on its king and queen size mattresses, along with AU$50 discount on double, king single and single size mattresses. Additionally, Koala is also slashing prices on its sofas, with savings of up to AU$800 off (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, German company Emma is offering up to 55% off its range of its mattresses, with further massive discounts when those mattresses are bundled with bed frames and pillows.

As we mentioned earlier, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to take advantage of these incredible mattress and bed deals — the sales discussed above are already in full swing, so you can save hundreds (or even thousands) on an improved sleeping experience right now!

Below you'll find the best Aussie deals we've found so far, and you can expect even more discounted mattress options to come as we move closer to the official start of this year's biggest sales event.

Best early Black Friday mattress deals

Emma

(opens in new tab) Emma Comfort Mattress | from AU$1,149 from AU$574.50 (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$772) If you're looking for a mattress with even weight distribution that promises a cool night's sleep and superior comfort, the Emma Comfort Mattress is a great option. This all-foam mattress will definitely do the trick, however if you're after a mix of foam and springs, you could also opt for the Emma Comfort Premium Mattress, which is also 50% off (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress | from AU$2,499 from AU$1,124.55 (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$2,061.95) Just like the aforementioned Comfort Premium Mattress, Emma's Diamond Hybrid Mattress boasts a mix of foam and springs for excellent body support. It also features diamond and graphite particles infused in its materials which help dissipate heat, which sounds pretty good to us. Best of all, it's 55% off right now in every size.

Koala

Ecosa

(opens in new tab) Ecosa Pure Mattress | from AU$1,668.75 (opens in new tab)from AU$1,668.75 (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$618.75) Offering zoned precision support for improved spinal alignment, Ecosa's Pure Mattress aims to provide relief from back pain and a cooler night's sleep. Right now, you can save a massive AU$556.25 on a queen size Pure Mattress, or AU$618.75 on the king size version.

Picking the best Black Friday mattress deals

With so many options to choose from, the act of buying a new mattress can be intimidating for some. That said, it's important to take note of what each bed-in-a-box company offers its customers in order to make the process simple.

For instance, brands like Koala will even take your old mattress away in the days following the arrival of your new mattress. Some companies even offer white glove service and will let you arrange to remove your old mattress when delivering your new one.

And, because buying a new mattress is a huge commitment, most mattress companies will also provide you with a trial period so you can make sure the bed is right for you — Ecosa and Emma give customers 100 days to decide whether they want to keep their new mattress, while Koala offers 120 days. And, in the unlikely event that you do decide to return your mattress and get your money back, these brands will collect and repurpose or recycle it, no questions asked.

Speaking of commitment, warranty is another important thing to take note of. A good mattress should go the distance, and thankfully, most mattress brands are more than willing to stand by their products. For instance, Emma and Koala both offer 10-year warranties for their mattresses, while Ecosa offers 15-year warranties. In other words, make sure to only buy a mattress you know will last for years to come or will get replaced in case of any issues.

Keep in mind that while you may see ultra cheap deals on Black Friday, a mattress is something you will use every night of your life. In other words, if there's one item you should splurge on, a mattress would be it. (Alternatively, you can invest in one of the best mattress toppers).

Black Friday mattress deals — tips to remember