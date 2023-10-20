Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2023 in Australia — best early offers to shop now

When Black Friday 2023 sales start next month, the Apple Watch is going to be one of the more sought-after smartwatches. However, if you're expecting to pick up the Apple Watch 9 or the Apple Watch Ultra 2, then you might be disappointed.

It's extremely rare to see Apple's latest and greatest getting Black Friday discounts the year they were released, but we can hope. That said, you're definitely going to see the Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch SE (2022) and the first Apple Watch Ultra getting some flavour of a discount this November.

If you don't mind older models, you'll also likely see some retailers, like Amazon, dropping the price of the Apple Watch 7 as well. Generally speaking, you can see the Apple Watch 7 deals through the year on Amazon, and we've started seeing some good offers on the Apple Watch 8 as well, so if you're keen on picking up a bargain on the best smartwatch you can get in 2023, watch this space!

The Aussie team at Tom's Guide will be closing their rings from now until the end of November to bring you the best offers on Apple Watches and their accessories so you can find the deepest discounts quickly.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 24, with sales running throughout the weekend to Cyber Monday on November 27. However, there are some early Apple Watch deals to check out right now if you can't wait, but the best discounts will be during those four days of the Cyber Weekend.

Apple Watch Black Friday deals: retailers

Best early Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Apple Watch 8 (41mm, GPS) | AU$629 AU$569 on Amazon (save AU$60) A 10% discount on the Product Red option of the GPS-only version of the Apple Watch 8 saves you AU$60. We're expecting this discount to get a little better during Black Friday as stocks are available, but you may not get the exact model you're after. If it's the Product Red in the base model, this isn't a bad bargain at all.

Apple Watch Ultra | AU$1,299 AU$1,199 on Amazon (save AU$100) Admittedly AU$100 off on the premium Apple Watch Ultra isn't a lot but if you've been waiting more than a year to pick one up, you could consider it now. There could be a better discount in November, but as with all things in life, there are no guarantees. Available in Orange, Green and Starlight with the Alpine Loop strap with this small 8% discount.

Apple Watch Black Friday deals: FAQs

When do Apple Watch Black Friday deals start?

While officially Black Friday deals kick off on November 24 until the end of November 27, several retailers are going to start off their deals earlier. Keep an eye open from mid-November though, as you'll likely start seeing Apple Watches, particularly Series 7 and Series 8 and the Apple Watch SE, get discounts across different retailers.

What Apple Watch Black Friday deals can we expect?

Apple isn't known for offering discounts on its products in Australia when shopping directly, but you could score a bonus gift card if you're willing to pay full price during Black Friday. You could use that to pick up different bands for your new Watch.

However, keep an eye on retailer sites, particularly Amazon. While you likely won't see the Apple Watch 9 and the Watch Ultra 2 discounted, the older models are definitely going to get price drops, but only select colourways in the different sizes.

JB Hi-Fi is also known to drop Apple Watch prices during Black Friday, which means The Good Guys will price match, even price beat!