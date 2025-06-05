The ‘reverse advice’ prompt that makes ChatGPT give next-level responses

Like millions of others, I use AI chatbots every day. I rely on them for brainstorming, research and even meal planning. But one simple prompt I use does something none of those tasks can do, it rewires how I approach tough decisions.

While my decisions aren’t typically anything earth-shattering, it’s the maddeningly gray dilemmas with no clear right answer that keep me up at night. That’s where this prompt trick comes in for thoughtful, balanced advice.



I used ChatGPT for this one, but regardless of what chatbot you choose, this prompt delivers a smart, measured and completely reasonable response that helps you get unstuck.

Strike that, reverse it

In the words of the great Willy Wonka: strike that, reverse it. In other words, do the opposite of what you would normally prompt the AI. Using your favorite chatbot, try this approach by using the prompt: “What’s the opposite of the advice you’d normally give me?”



Here’s a scenario in which you might choose to use this one: you’re debating whether to buy a new car. Your current car still runs, but it’s aging, repairs are getting more frequent and you’re tempted by newer models with better features.

Normal advice a chatbot gives would be something like: “Consider your budget, compare options, and assess how urgent the replacement is. If your current car still works and the repairs aren’t excessive, it might be smart to wait.”

Opposite advice prompt: “What’s the opposite of your typical advice about buying a new car?”

AI’s opposite answer: “Trade it in today. Forget the budget — you deserve the upgrade. Life’s short. Get the car you actually want, even if it’s not ‘practical.’”

Worst case scenario can bring clarity

You probably won’t head straight to the dealership, but this response forces you to look at the emotional side of the decision, not just the financial one.

Maybe you realize you’ve been deprioritizing your own comfort, safety or enjoyment. Or maybe it confirms that you actually don’t want a new car yet — you just needed to explore both sides fully.

Discovering what you've missed

Another example of when I used the reverse advice prompt was to figure out how to reconnect with someone I’d had a falling out with. Instead of asking how to become friends again, I asked what not to do and ChatGPT gave me some eye-opening answers such as ignore her, assume the worst, rehash every past mistake. Number 4 hit home.

Seeing the “wrong” path laid out so clearly helped me recognize the real reasons I wanted to reconnect: not to fix everything, but to let go of resentment and maybe open a door.

It gave me just enough clarity (and courage) to reach out. And surprisingly, she responded positively.

Shifting perspective

Instead of debating the same tired trade-offs (cost vs. value, now vs. later), this prompts helps you to see the decision from a totally different perspective, and that’s often what breaks the loop of indecisiveness.



The perspective shift that comes from using this prompt is what makes this one a total game-changer for just about any decision.

Why it works

Most AI responses are trained to play it safe. The advice is often grounded, cautious and a little predictable.

But when you flip the prompt on its head, you get something else entirely: a counterweight. A fresh lens. A way to shake loose the internal script that’s been looping in your head.

Here’s what makes this prompt so effective:

You see the risks you’ve been too careful to consider. It exposes invisible biases. Like the belief that you have to play it safe, even when it’s costing you something.

Like the belief that you have to play it safe, even when it’s costing you something. It turns AI into a debate partner. Not just a polite echo chamber that mirrors your existing doubts.

When I apply this prompt to my own dilemmas, I’m not throwing caution to the wind, I’m getting a view so radically different that it helps me become more confident in my decisions so I’m not overthinking something for another two weeks.

How to try it yourself

If you’re circling a tough call — a job decision, a creative block, a relationship question — this prompt might help you find the hidden exit door. It’s as simple as opening ChatGPT, Claude, or your favorite chatbot and typing this prompt:

“Give me the opposite of your usual advice about [insert your challenge here].”

Some example prompts for other scenarios:

“Give me the opposite of your usual advice about switching careers.”

“What’s the opposite advice you’d give someone navigating a creative rut?”

“What would you not suggest for someone struggling to say no?”

Final thoughts

This unusual prompt works by helping you see the opposite laid out in front of you. From there, you can uncover what’s really driving your indecision.

Changing your perspective challenges your assumptions, surfaces hidden fears and more often than not, points you toward a clearer path.

Because sometimes the smartest move isn’t what AI tells you to do; it’s what you realize you want after hearing the exact opposite.