Google Gemini Live app just launched for the iPhone — here's everything it can do

Good news for Gemini users with an iPhone — Google has officially launched a standalone Gemini app. The rumors were true and now the advanced AI assistant is available for free in the App Store in 35 languages to iOS users worldwide.



This launch marks another significant step forward in Google’s efforts to make its AI capabilities accessible to a wider audience while competing aggressively with Apple Intelligence.

“Today, we’re launching a dedicated Gemini app for iPhone,” said Brian Marquardt, Senior Director of Product Management for Gemini Experiences. “Now, you’ll be able to have easy access to Google’s personal AI assistant, right on your iPhone, free of charge.”

A standalone AI assistant for iOS

(Image credit: Google Gemini)

Previously only available through the Google app or web browsers, Gemini now offers iPhone users a dedicated platform to interact with its suite of features. This brings it inline with what has been possible on Android for a few months.

The app introduces a more intuitive and seamless way for users to access the AI assistant, enabling them to perform everyday tasks, from engaging in creative projects with ease to enhancing productivity.



The update includes Gemini Live, a conversational AI experience that allows users to have natural, human-like conversations with the chatbot. It is available in 12 languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Hindi, Gemini Live supports multilingual conversations with plans to expand language support soon.



To stay competitive with ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode and Meta AI’s Voice, users can even personalize Gemini’s voice by choosing from 10 distinct options.

Standout features of the Gemini App for iPhone

(Image credit: Google Gemini)

Google’s new Gemini app includes Gems and a focus on improving learning — something in which Google seems to be particularly invested in, as well as tools for creativity, and daily productivity.

Gemini Live offers interruptible conversations, making it ideal for exploring new topics, brainstorming ideas, or even preparing for job interviews. iPhone users will find this particularly useful as Gemini Live was not previously available on iOS via the Google app or web browsers.



With enhanced learning tools, Gemini doubles as a study companion, providing step-by-step explanations, tailored study plans, and interactive quizzes. Whether you’re mastering a complex topic or exploring new concepts, Gemini will adapt to your learning style and preferences. For instance, you can upload a diagram and have Gemini generate quizzes to test your understanding.

Furthermore, users of the app may find a boost of creativity with Gemini’s Imagen 3, Google’s latest high-quality image generation model. This feature offers users the opportunity to turn text prompts into photorealistic images with incredible detail.

You will need a Gemini Advanced subscription to create pictures of people, and even then it won't make images of real humans.

A new era of AI accessibility

Gemini works within Google’s ecosystem, allowing users to connect with regularly used apps like Gmail, Calendar, and Google Maps. Through Extensions, users can access relevant information from these apps within a single conversation, which may help save time and streamline workflow.

With this launch, Google positions Gemini not just as another chatbot but as a personal assistant with multiple capabilities.

The Gemini app is now available for download on the App Store, giving iPhone users worldwide a chance to explore the future of AI for work, study, or leisure.