Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring specs just leaked at the FCC — here’s what we know

Samsung still hasn’t confirmed when the next Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place, but we know it’ll be launching its next generation foldables very soon. Particularly since two highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy products just made their way through the FCC.

MySmartPrice spotted testing records for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Ring — alongside some key details about what those devices will offer. That includes battery capacity and what size the Galaxy Ring will be available in.

According to screenshots of the FCC records, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set to have a 3,790 mAh battery. That is slightly higher than the 3,700 mAh Galaxy Z Flip 5, though whether it will lead to increased battery life or not isn’t clear. Considering the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is more efficient than the Z Flip 5’s Gen 2 chipset, we may see some improvement.

Then again we may not, and there’s no way to know for sure until we get hold of the phone for ourselves, and do some testing in the Tom’s Guide labs. But since we had heard rumors about a possible 4,000 mAh battery, it’s a shame the upgraded capacity is so small.

As for the Galaxy Ring, the FCC reveals that you’ll be able to buy the ring in sizes 5 to 12 with battery sizes of 17 mAh. 18.5 mAh and 22 mAh. That battery size will all depend on which size ring you buy, with the larger models offering more room for extra battery capacity. Samsung promises that this battery will last up to 9 days, but again we’ll have to do some of our own testing before we can say with any certainty.

The next Galaxy Unpacked is rumored to be taking place on July 10, and is where we expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It also looks like the Galaxy Ring may be joining those foldables, and we may even see a brand new Galaxy Watch coming along for the ride.

Be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Ring, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 hubs for all the latest news and updates on all 4 devices.

