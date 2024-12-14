Hurry! Garmin's longest-lasting smartwatch is on sale for 33% off right now

Reaching for your smartwatch before leaving the house only to find the battery is dead is nothing short of a drag. This is especially true when you’re headed out for a workout and want to use said smartwatch to track your efforts.

Fortunately, Garmin makes a smartwatch that technically never needs to be recharged, given enough access to the sun. And right now, it’s on sale. The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is just $299 , reduced from $399 via REI, while the standard Garmin Instinct 2 is only $199 , down from $299 @ Best Buy.

The standard version doesn’t recharge via celestial power, but the battery is still good for up to 28 days per charge.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was $399 now $299 at REI.com Hate recharging your smartwatch? The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is for you. With enough sunlight, this sporty and comfortable GPS watch never needs to be recharged. Of course, if you're using location tracking often, you may need to seek out a wall outlet sooner or later.

Garmin Instinct 2: was $299 now $199 at Best Buy The standard Instinct 2 is also on sale and despite lacking solar charging, it still promises up to 28 days of battery life per charge or 70 hours with GPS tracking. Plus, the Instinct 2 boasts tons of workout training and recovery tools, valuable sleep insights and accurate heart health monitoring.

Both the Solar and standard editions come in two sizes and all four options are eligible for the $100 discount . The full-sized Instinct 2 (Solar) model sports a 45mm case while the smaller Instinct 2S (Solar) has a 40mm case. I prefer the bigger boy on my fairly average-sized 6.5-inch wrist but those with daintier wrists may find the 2S to be a better fit.

In addition to jaw-dropping battery life, the Instinct 2 also boasts precise GPS location tracking, support for an enormous range of activity types, advanced training and recovery tools, a comfortable and sporty design, and even support for Garmin Pay.

You also get a healthy amount of water resistance at 100 meters (that’s double the Apple Watch 10 ) and a hard-hitting Military Standard 810 rating. In terms of holistic tools, the Instinct 2 boasts accurate heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation readings, detailed sleep insights and more.