Forget the Fenix 8 — the Garmin Epix 2 just equalled its lowest ever price with this Black Friday deal

The Black Friday sales are always a good time to pick up one of the best Garmins, because there are always excellent sports watches reduced. That’s especially true if you’re happy to buy an older watch, and as someone who has tested more or less every Garmin released in the past five years, I’d heartily recommend doing so.

That’s because a watch like the Garmin Epix 2 might have come out in 2022, but still stands up as one of the best sports watches you can get, having been updated with new software features regularly since its launch. Right now the Garmin Epix 2 is reduced to $449 on Amazon, which not only equals its lowest ever price but is also less than half the price of the Garmin Fenix 8, which is the latest version of Garmin’s top AMOLED sports watch.

Garmin Epix 2: was $899 now $449 @ Amazon

The Garmin Epix 2 is half price with this early Black Friday deal on Amazon, which returns the watch to the lowest price I’ve ever seen it available. The deal is on the white sapphire model and is incredible value for such a full-featured AMOLED sports watch. The Epix 2 doesn’t have every bell and whistle available on newer Garmins, but still offers exceptional sports tracking, training analysis and navigation features, plus smarts like NFC payments and music storage.

I wore the Garmin Epix 2 for a year and ran four marathons with it, and have since worn its successor, the Garmin Epix Pro, for a year and the newest watch in the line, the Garmin Fenix 8, for several months.

There are undoubtedly updates to enjoy with each generation — the newer watches come in three sizes, have a built-in flashlight and an upgraded heart rate monitor, and the Fenix 8 has a mic and speaker too — but the core experience of using the watch day-to-day is still similar with the Epix 2.

Given the saving you make by opting for the Epix 2 right now, it’s the best value AMOLED Garmin watch you can get, giving you access to the brand’s top sports tracking, training analysis and navigation features, along with notable smart features such as music storage and the ability to link up with streaming services for offline playback, and NFC payments.