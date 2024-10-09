Here are the top 3 Prime Day deals on the best pillows for side sleepers — and why you need one if you snore

If you’re a side sleeper who snores then finding the right pillow could be your answer to a peaceful night's sleep. If you're looking for the best side sleeper pillows on sale during Amazon Prime Day, I've rounded the three deals you should check out. — notably, there's 20% off the Coop Sleep Goods Original Adjustable Pillow at Amazon.

Side sleeping is often recommended for those who snore but without proper support, it can lead to increased snoring throughout the night, as well as back and neck pain. If you’ve already invested in the best mattress but still saw logs as you snooze, a specialist pillow will help you maintain proper spinal alignment, reducing the pressure on your airways and minimalizing snoring.

There are lots of pillows suitable for side sleepers to choose from among the Amazon Prime Day bedding deals, but if ceasing your snoring is a priority, then head below. You can also browse Amazon Prime Day mattress sales if your current bed has seen better days.

Top 3 Prime Day pillow deals for side sleepers who snore

1 Coop Sleep Goods Adjustable Pillow: was from $75 now from $60 at Amazon

This popular pillow earned a spot in our best pillows guide for its ease of adjustment. You can adjust the loft to a level that's comfortable for you by adding or subtracting the shredded memory foam and microfiber blend fill. It comes with an additional half-pound bag of fill if needed, and you can even consult with a Coop Sleep Specialist for free if you need help setting up your pillow. Read our Coop Home Goods Original Pillow review to find out what our side-sleeping tester thought of it. After 20% off, a queen-size drops to $60 (was $75) and a king-size to $76 (was $95), which are among the best prices we've seen for either.

2. Cushion Lab Deep Sleep Pillow: was $98 now $65 at Amazon

This ergonomic pillow has sculpted side bolsters that offer optimal support for side sleepers, with a sweeping shoulder line and center that'll allow you to sink into it whilst maintaining good alignment. This should also help keep your airways clear so snoring will be a thing of the past. (Several Amazon reviewers claim this pillow has helped ease their snoring woes.) You won’t have to worry about lumpy filling. either, since it has a special blend of dual-density memory foam with an adaptive support foundation that should keep its shape. Now $65.99 after a 33% discount, we likely won’t see it this cheap again until Black Friday.

3. Casper Sleep Original Pillow: was from $65 now from $44.99 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a soft pillow that you can just melt into at the end of the day then the Casper Sleep Original Pillow is the one. But just because it's soft don’t think that it won’t still offer the right amount of support. This pillow is packed with microfiber fill that is supportive and comfortable. A 2” gusset will allow for better neck alignment that will also keep your airways clear and enable you to breathe more clearly. Casper usually cuts around 20% off pillows — but at up to 31% off, this is an unmissable deal. A standard size will set you back just $44.99 (was $65), whilst a king is now $61.70 (was $85). The price is unlikely to go much lower so it's well worth taking advantage of this Prime Day deal.

How else can I stop snoring?

According to medical experts we've consulted, there are daytime habits to prevent snoring you can incorporate into your everyday life. These include abstaining from alcohol and smoking, changing and washing your bedsheets regularly, and yes — even getting enough sleep. Other things to try are keeping your head elevated while you sleep, wearing nasal strips, and using a humidifier.

Snoring can be a sign of sleep apnea and it's important to receive a proper diagnosis if that's the case. Left untreated, sleep apnea can increase your risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and stroke.