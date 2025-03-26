Amazon Spring Sale running deals — 15 discounts on shoes, watches and headphones I’d shop now

Save big on running gear in the Amazon Spring Sale

Spring has sprung, and it’s an excellent time to be a runner. That’s not only because the days are getting longer, warmer and sunnier, but also because the Amazon Big Spring Sale includes deals on some of the best running gear you can get.

Those savings include Amazon reducing the Garmin Epix 2 watch from $899 to $419 and the Saucony Ride 17 running shoe dropping from $140 to $89.

For headphones, look no further than the excellent Shokz OpenRun Pro 2, which are $149 down from $179, the first significant discount I’ve seen on my favorite bone conduction headphones.

You’ll find all those deals and plenty below, and if you’re looking for discounts on watches in particular, check out our round-up of Amazon Spring Sale Garmin deals.

Amazon Spring Sale Running Watch Deals

Garmin Forerunner 55
Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $149 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is an older watch, but still an excellent option for new runners or those who like to keep their tech simple. It's an accurate GPS tracker with a built-in heart rate monitor and suggests workouts for you each day to get fitter. Three colors of the watch are reduced by $50 right now.

Polar Pacer
Polar Pacer: was $239 now $191 at Amazon

The Polar Pacer is a great entry-level sports watch that offers reliable tracking and a variety of features to help you get fitter and healthier, like guided workouts and very detailed sleep tracking. It's the best Polar deal I've seen in the Amazon Spring Sale, being reduced by 20%.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music
Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was $399 now $249 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 255 is a full multisport watch that offers accurate dual-band GPS tracking in a lightweight and comfortable design. Compared to newer Garmin models, the main feature it lacks is an AMOLED display, but the MIP screen is still clear and colorful, and this deal is a great value for such a capable watch.

Garmin Epix 2
Garmin Epix 2: was $899 now $419 at Amazon

The Garmin Epix 2 has been a star of sales events over the past year, and while this isn't the cheapest it's ever been, it's still a great deal for those who want a top sports watch. The Epix 2 has an AMOLED display and a lightweight but durable design with a titanium bezel and sapphire crystal screen. I used the watch for a year, and it never let me down.

Garmin Epix Pro
Garmin Epix Pro : was $1,099 now $770 at Amazon

This deal is on the 51mm Garmin Epix Pro, the largest model in the range. It also has the longest battery life. It's considerably cheaper than the newer Fenix 8, and having tested both, I'd say the Epix Pro has all the same key sports tracking and training analysis features you really need, so this deal is worth considering.

Amazon Spring Sale Running Shoe Deals

New Balance FuelCell Propel v5
New Balance FuelCell Propel v5: was $119 now $64 at Amazon

The lightweight New Balance FuelCell Propel v5 is good value at full price, so I'm surprised to see it reduced by almost 50% as it's still quite a new shoe. Only the men's model sells at this price, but a wide range of sizes of the white color are available in the sale.

View Deal
Saucony Ride 17
Saucony Ride 17: was $140 now $89 at Amazon

My colleague Jess Downey used the Ride 17 to train for a marathon and loved its comfort and durability. I'm also a big fan of it as a daily trainer that will suit many runners. The men's Saucony Ride 17 is also on sale for $89, with various colors included at this price.

View Deal
Brooks Ghost Max
Brooks Ghost Max: was $150 now $89 at Amazon

The Brooks Ghost Max is a comfortable running shoe with a rockered design that creates a smooth transition from heel to toe. I've also tested the Ghost Max 2, and it's a minor upgrade, but getting the original Ghost Max at this discount is the smarter buy in my opinion.

View Deal
Asics Gel-Nimbus 26
Asics Gel-Nimbus 26: was $160 now $109 at Amazon

The Asics Gel-Nimbus is a popular cushioned shoe that gets updated yearly. That means there are usually deals to consider on the older model when a sale comes around. This big saving on the women's and men's Gel-Nimbus 26 makes it a better value than the newer Gel-Nimbus 27, especially as I didn't notice any major upgrades with the latest model when I tested it.

View Deal
Asics Novablast 4
Asics Novablast 4: was $140 now $109 at Amazon

The Novablast 4 is a versatile daily trainer that's cushioned enough for easy and long runs but has some bounce for faster efforts too. The Novablast 5 recently launched, leading to this discount on the women's and men's Novablast 4, with a range of sizes available. While I prefer the Novablast 5, it's only a slight improvement, and I'd opt for the older shoe for $31 less with this deal.

Amazon Spring Sale Running Headphones Deals

JLab Go Air Sport
JLab Go Air Sport: was $29 now $19 at Amazon

The Go Air Sport are the best budget running headphones I've tested at their full price, so getting $10 knocked off in the Spring Sale is incredible value. The earhook means they stay in place on the run, and the sound quality is better than it has any right to be, given the low price. The only catch is that only the yellow set is reduced, so if you can't stand the color, it might be worth paying $10 more for a more understated option.

View Deal
JLab Epic Air Sport ANC 3
JLab Epic Air Sport ANC 3: was $99 now $59 at Amazon

Another excellent deal on JLab buds. The Epic Air Sport ANC 3 offers better sound quality than the Go Air Sport and has ANC with longer battery life. This $40 discount makes them a tempting option for the budget buds.

View Deal
Apple AirPods 4 ANC
Apple AirPods 4 ANC: was $179 now $149 at Amazon

I have tested a lot of sports headphones, but the AirPods 4 have surprisingly become my go-to for running because the slightly open fit is comfortable, secure for me, and lets in some external noise, so I feel a bit safer on the run. The ANC is handy for general use, and the sound quality is better than that of fully open or bone-conduction headphones.

View Deal
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $179 now $149 at Amazon

These are the best bone conduction headphones I've tested because the sound quality is a notable upgrade on others. The battery life is also great, and the fit is as reliable as ever, thanks to the headband style. I've not seen a discount this large this on the OpenRun Pro 2 before, so this is worth considering if you need to keep your ears clear on the run.

View Deal
Bose QC Earbuds
Bose QC Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Amazon

Bose's entry-level QC in-ear headphones are a great option for both running and general use. They offer top-tier ANC and excellent sound quality, and I found the fit was secure and comfortable on the run thanks to the silicone wing. They are reduced by $30 in the Spring Sale, and are an affordable alternative to the likes of the AirPods Pro 2.

View Deal
