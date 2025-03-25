I trained for a marathon in this Saucony running shoe and it's now 45% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Hurry! The Saucony Ride 17 has 45% knocked off at Amazon

If you're looking for a running shoe that can handle everything from easy miles to speed work, the Saucony Ride 17 is a great choice. Right now, it's available for just $76 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale with a 45% discount.

I wore these shoes throughout my 16-week training block for the Manchester Marathon last year, and they didn't disappoint me. I confidently tackled long runs, tempo sessions, recovery miles, and even gym workouts in these shoes.

The Pwrrun+ midsole provides soft cushioning for slower, easier miles while still delivering enough energy return to help you pick up the pace when needed.

Saucony Ride 17: was $140 now $76 at Amazon

Comfortable, durable, and reliable, this is a bargain for runners of all levels. The Saucony Ride 17 comes in various colorways, but the best deal in the Spring Sale is on the Iris/Navy version, with a 45% discount off the original price. The men's Saucony Ride 17 is also on sale, though not as generously discounted, but still a great deal at under $90.

The Saucony Ride 18 launched earlier this year, making the Ride 17 an older model now. While the latest version features a plusher upper, greater flexibility, and a more responsive feel, the Ride 17 remains an excellent daily trainer. It’s a reliable, budget-friendly option that I still recommend to readers and friends looking for an affordable shoe that can handle a mixture of training.

If you overpronate or prefer a more supportive running shoe, Saucony's stability version of this shoe is also discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale. The Men’s Saucony Guide 17 is available for $90 (down from $140), with the same deal on the women’s version.

Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.

Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.

When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.

