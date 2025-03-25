I trained for a marathon in this Saucony running shoe and it's now 45% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

If you're looking for a running shoe that can handle everything from easy miles to speed work, the Saucony Ride 17 is a great choice. Right now, it's available for just $76 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale with a 45% discount.

I wore these shoes throughout my 16-week training block for the Manchester Marathon last year, and they didn't disappoint me. I confidently tackled long runs, tempo sessions, recovery miles, and even gym workouts in these shoes.

The Pwrrun+ midsole provides soft cushioning for slower, easier miles while still delivering enough energy return to help you pick up the pace when needed.

Saucony Ride 17: was $140 now $76 at Amazon Comfortable, durable, and reliable, this is a bargain for runners of all levels. The Saucony Ride 17 comes in various colorways, but the best deal in the Spring Sale is on the Iris/Navy version, with a 45% discount off the original price. The men's Saucony Ride 17 is also on sale, though not as generously discounted, but still a great deal at under $90.

The Saucony Ride 18 launched earlier this year, making the Ride 17 an older model now. While the latest version features a plusher upper, greater flexibility, and a more responsive feel, the Ride 17 remains an excellent daily trainer. It’s a reliable, budget-friendly option that I still recommend to readers and friends looking for an affordable shoe that can handle a mixture of training.

If you overpronate or prefer a more supportive running shoe, Saucony's stability version of this shoe is also discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale. The Men’s Saucony Guide 17 is available for $90 (down from $140), with the same deal on the women’s version.