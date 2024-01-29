You read it right — Casper is selling a Cal king mattress for just $397!

A California king-size mattress is a popular choice for sleepers who want the large sleep space of a king size bed, but with longer and slimmer design. While California king mattresses tend to be more expensive than smaller sizes, right now Casper is selling a Cal king for under $400. That means you can save 50% on the The Essential Mattress at Casper, with a Cal king reduced to $397.50 (was $795).

This discount is marked as ‘final sale‘, which means there is no trial period and you can’t return it. You do get a five-year limited warranty though. If you can live with that, Casper’s last chance sale is an excellent time to get a Cal king mattress for just $397.50.

Casper is the brand behind many of 2023’s best mattresses for all sleepers, and we’re expecting to see some price drops on its current season mattresses in the upcoming Presidents' Day mattress sales (February 19th). We don’t expect to see a cheaper bed than the Essential Matrees thpugh, so buy now if you’re keen as sizes are selling out.

The Essential by Casper|

Was: From $795

Now: From $397.50 at Casper

Saving: Up to $795 Summary: The Essential Mattress is an 11" all-foam bed, and is one of the best cheap mattresses by Casper. It's made up of three layers of foam, which Casper claims to offer support, breathability, and bounce. The top layer is made out of breathable foam and materials, and the bed also has open-cell design to keep sleepers cool. However, hot sleepers should be mindful that the bed uses memory foam, which does have a tendency to trap heat. Heat-trapping aside, memory foam is great for comforting pressure points and offering cradling comfort, so opt for this all-foam bed if softness and pressure relief is a priority for you Price history: Casper mattress sale price drops vary depending on the model. Their cheaper beds are usually discounted by about 20-25%, while their more expensive models tend to get slashed by 30%. This 50% off deal is rarely applied to Casper's affordable range, but be aware that this is last chance and non-refundable. Benefits: 5-year limited warranty | Free shipping

What is a California king mattress?

While king-size mattresses are 76” wide by 80” long, while the dimensions of a California king mattress are 72” wide by 84” long. The slimmer, longer design of a Cal king bed means that it is perfect for those who want a lot of sleep space, but have a narrow bedroom.

It's also ideal for those who are taller than 6'2", tall couples, or couples with a height difference. There is no difference in cost between a king-size bed and Cali king bed, so either option is great money-wise. For inspiration, take a look at our guide to the best king size mattresses for every budget.