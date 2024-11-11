With AU$400 off and free pillows, you won't want to sleep on this Black Friday mattress deal

Black Friday 2024 deals are here early, meaning it's the best time to shop and save on a new mattress. With up to AU$400 off on all mattresses, and AU$100 off on all toppers, Valmori's Black Friday sale is truly something else.

I got introduced to Valmori Home Collection – as the company is officially called here in Australia – after being sent the Hybrid II Mattress for review on Tom's Guide. I've only been sleeping on it for about two weeks which, admittedly is not long enough to judge a mattress, but my first impressions are positive.

Valmori has three mattresses in its catalogue, but also stocks gel-infused memory foam mattress toppers, just in case you find your new mattress a touch too firm. And unlike other competitors, with every Valmori mattress purchase, you'll receive up to four free pillows, depending on your chosen size.

Right now, if you purchase any Valmori mattress, you can score AU$400 off all sizes on all three of them, plus AU$30 off your second item, be it another mattress or a topper. Plus with AU$100 off toppers, you can stack the discounts and save up to AU$130 on a new gel foam topper. What a win.

You'll need to act fast though — these offers are exclusively available on the Valmori website and will come to an end on December 2, 2024, or until stocks last.

For side sleepers Valmori Hybrid II mattress: was AU $900 now AU $500 at Valmori Home Collection Save AU$400

The Valmori Hybrid II mattress combines memory foam and steel pocket springs with a natural latex layer to provide the ultimate level of support for side sleepers. The mattress is designed with a gel memory foam topper for temperature regulation and motion isolation, so if you frequently toss and turn, your partner can sleep relatively undisturbed. The Hybrid II comes with an anti-slip bottom and a removable cover that can be thrown in the wash if it needs a clean. NOTE: The queen-size Hybrid II is only available for pre-order, but if you do decide to purchase one, you'll score an additional AU$50 off — that's a total of AU$450 in savings for just the queen only.

For back sleepers Valmori Spring Mattress: was AU $950 now AU $550 at Valmori Home Collection Save AU$400

Rated as Valmori's own bestseller, the Spring Mattress provides unparalleled support for those wanting a firmer bed base and a built-in pillow top. The mattress houses a traditional pocket spring design that gives the mattress some extra bounce and promises optimal spine alignment. As the firmest mattress in the Valmori range, it's suitable for all types of sleepers but could be best suited to back sleepers who need that extra support.

Budget option Valmori S-Shape Foam Mattress: was AU $850 now AU $450 at Valmori Home Collection Save AU$400

The S-Shape Foam Mattress pairs the best of both the Spring and Hybrid II mattresses into one memory foam and latex package. The star feature is the thick, high-density foam layer that's supported by natural latex, which is distributed strategically throughout the mattress to target body support and alignment. This mattress also comes with a removable cover and anti-slip bottom.

As a side/stomach sleeper, I can attest to the good night's rest that the Valmori Hybrid II mattress can give some people, as I've been reviewing the mattress for the past two weeks. The mattress is rated for a medium firmness by the manufacturer, but I love its softer finish. During my time on the mattress, I've found myself sleeping soundly, no matter how often I changed position during the night.

A notable feature of the Hybrid II is the temperature regulation from the dual gel-memory foam layer that provides terrific airflow and ventilation. So if you or your partner sleep hot, you can stay cool and sweat-free, even on the hottest Aussie summer nights.

Another huge standout for me was the cosy and ever-plump pillows that came with the mattress. As I tested a king mattress, I received four pillows, which is also how many you'll get with a double or a queen. However, if you order a single or a king single, you'll receive two free pillows (aka one 'pillow set' as Valmori calls it).

According to the brand, a pillow set consists of two standard pillows and two cylindrical bolster pillows that are vacuum-sealed alongside the mattress. These pillows have now replaced our old ones and, as a side sleeper, I love snuggling up to my new bolster pillow every night.

I'm a self-proclaimed tosser and turner, so testing the Hybrid II was also a positive experience for my partner. The mattress is designed to minimise motion transfer, and my partner was thrilled not to wake up throughout the night due to my constant fidgeting.

As mentioned, Valmori does stock gel foam mattress toppers, which is not a typical piece of bedding you can buy from other bed brands. The topper itself can be used directly on a Valmori mattress to provide extra comfort or as an upgrade to an old mattress. Valmori's Gel Foam Toppers have been slashed by AU$100, with prices starting from AU$245.

If that wasn't enough to convince you to treat yourself to a brand-new mattress this Black Friday, then Valmori also offers a no-strings-attached 100-night trial, so you can experience any mattress of choice totally risk-free. If you don't love it, you can get a refund and return it at any time during your trial. Plus, Valmori offers fast and free delivery to almost everywhere nationwide, with most metro areas receiving their orders within three business days.

All mattresses come with a 15-year warranty and they're CertiPUR-US certified, meaning they're free of chemicals like formaldehyde, all while being completely antibacterial.