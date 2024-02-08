What is the Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress and should you buy it in Presidents' Day sales?

The Emma Hybrid Comfort is a high-quality bed made by top-rated mattress brand, Emma Sleep. With five internal layers of foam and spring, the Emma Hybrid Comfort aims to support your body while delivering durability and a cool night's sleep. But is this competitively priced bed worth the money — and should you buy it in the Presidents' Day mattress sales?

The Emma Hybrid comfort has a much firmer feel than the Emma Original, the brand's best value mattress, which makes it one of the best mattresses for those in need of sturdy support. However, the Hybrid Comfort might be too firm for some sleeping styles, which we'll discuss in further detail below.

Right now, the Emma Hybrid Comfort is 50% off in their early Presidents' Day mattress sale, where you can pick up a queen size Hybrid Comfort for $659 at Emma Sleep . Here, we'll take a look at the Emma Hybrid Comfort's pros and cons, and explore whether it's the right mattress for you.

Emma Hybrid Comfort: Overview

Pros Great for stomach and back sleepers

Sleeps cool

Machine-washable cover Cons Too firm for lightweight sleepers

Not enough pressure relief for side sleepers

If you sleep on your back or stomach, then the Emma Hybrid Comfort is ideal for you. The bed is one of the best hybrid mattresses for providing firm support thanks to its seven-zone pocket springs. In addition to its tier of springs, this 13" mattress also features 4 internal layers of durable foam. While Emma rate this mattress's firmness as a 5/10, we think it's closer to 7.5/10 as it feels a lot firmer than the medium Emma Original. There's also a layer of heat-dissipating foam and a breathable cover to help keep you cool through the night, so hot sleepers should fare well with this bed.

However, this is not going to suit everyone, especially side sleepers and those of a lighter build. This firm bed will not provide enough pressure relief or sink-in softness to help people with petite frames and side sleepers stay comfortable.

In terms of price and trials, the Emma Hybrid Comfort may not be Emma's cheapest model, but Emma's currently 50% off sale on this bed means that its starting price is now lower than that of the Emma Original, the brand's most affordable mattress. The extras are good, too: a 1-year sleep trial, free shipping and returns, 10-year warranty.

Emma Hybrid Comfort: from $812 $409 at Emma Sleep

Emma tends to have 40% off discounts as their evergreen deals, and 60% off sales for big events such as Black Friday. There's currently 50% off the Emma Hybrid Comfort which is a decent saving that we first saw in January, but unfortunately Emma has since raised the MSRP of a twin from $739 to $812, so the price drop remains the same but the cost is more expensive.

Emma Hybrid Comfort: Prices and Trial

In regard to price, the Hybrid Comfort is the middle child of Emma's mattresses. Here's the MSRP for each size:

Twin: $812

Twin XL: $1,098

Full: $1,153

Queen: $1,319

King: $1,649

Cal King: $1,649

It's not as premium as the Emma Shift Mattress but not as affordable as the Emma Original. That said, thanks to a 50% discount, the starting price is now lower than the Emma Original's (the signature foam mattress is currently being sold at full retail) with a twin costing $409 (down from $812).

(Image credit: Emma Sleep)

However, this isn't the biggest price drop we've seen on this mattress (while the evergreen discount is 40% off, Emma has been known to throw 60% off sales) and they have recently raised the MSRP on all sizes, with a twin going from $739 to $812.

On the other hand, the extras are excellent, with a 1-year sleep trial, free shipping and returns, and a 10-year warranty. While you may want to see if the Presidents' Day sale knocks up to 60% off the hybrid, this is still a great deal if you're in the market for a good quality hybrid at present.

Emma Hybrid Comfort: Design & Materials

Made up of 4 internal layers of foam and 1 layer of pocketed springs

Removable, machine-washable top cover, and a bottom anti-slip cover

13" in height and 7.5/10 on the firmness scale

While Emma bills the Hybrid Comfort as a "plush hybrid mattress for everyone", we aren't so convinced, and feel the firmness is not suitable for side sleepers or those with a light frame. Emma ranks the firmness to be a medium 5/10, but we gauge it to be a supportive 7.5/10 for firmness. The sturdy support and firmness may be down to its only tier of individually wrapped springs, which is designed to prevent stomach sleepers' hips from sagging into the mattress and encourage proper spinal alignment.

In addition to the layer of springs, there are 4 internal layers of different types of foam. While the springs promote good air circulation for a breathable sleep, hot sleepers should feel cool with the first foam layer of Airgocell foam, which absorbs and releases body heat. There's also a layer of memory foam, for moulding to the body, and HRX foam, which increases durability. Plus, a stabilizing base to keep the bed (and you) fully supported.

This 100% vegan mattress also earns bonus points for the how the top and bottom covers are designed. The top layer is not only moisture-wicking for a cool, dry sleep surface, but it's also machine-washable and removable for an easy clean. The bottom cover is non-slip and includes handles so you set-up and manoeuvre the mattress more easily.

Should you buy the Emma Hybrid Comfort?

Buy the Emma Hybrid Comfort if...

✅You sleep on your back or stomach. This may be billed as a 5/10 bed in terms of firmness, but we find this to be much firmer than the Emma Original (also rated 5/10), meaning this will give plenty of sturdy support for those who sleep on their front or back.

✅You sleep hot. With its heat-dissipating Airgocell foam, moisture-wicking cover, and air-circulating tier of spring, hot sleepers should experience a coo, dry sleep.

✅You want a machine-washable cover. Not only is the cover breathable, but its also removable and machine-washable.

Don't buy the Emma Hybrid Comfort if...

❌ You sleep on your side. If you're looking for plush comfort and pressure relief to cushion your shoulder, hips, and knees when sleeping on your side, the Emma Hybrid Comfort is too firm for you.

❌ You have a petite frame. Those who weigh under 130lbs will want a bed with sink-in softness to feel comfortable, and the Hybrid Comfort is not soft enough to provide that.

❌ You want sink-in softness. If you want that cloud-like feel, we recommend choosing the Emma Original instead, which our Emma Original Mattress review rates as having medium feel in terms of firmness.

The bottom line

The Emma Hybrid Comfort is a high-quality hybrid with a fantastic design and 100% vegan materials. It is ideal for back and stomach sleepers, or anyone looking for a firm mattress with sturdy support. However, anyone who sleeps on their side, weighs under 130lbs or prefers a soft feel, will find this mattress too firm.

