What is the Bear Original mattress and should you buy it in the Memorial Day mattress sales?

The Bear Original is one of the brand's best selling beds, offering the pressure reliving benefits of the best memory foam mattresses and at a fraction of the price of some of its competitors. The Original is the only mattress within the growing Bear range that is made using all foam materials and is the best mattress for sleepers who want to benefit from body-hugging comfort without spending a fortune.

Bear have also kicked off their Memorial Day sales early this year with a huge 35% discount across all of their beds. That means that you can buy a queen-size Bear Original mattress for just $601.25 at Bear (was $925). Plus, mattress purchase comes with $400 worth of bedding, too.

You'll also get a 120-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns, but if this mattress as good as it sounds? We take a look at whether the Bear Original is worth your investment this Memorial Day. Let's get started.

THE BEAR ORIGINAL MATTRESS: OVERVIEW

Pros Low price at just $602 for a queen

Exceptional motion isolation

Comfortable for all sleep positions Cons Medium-firm may be too firm for some

Can sleep hot

Only 10 inches tall

If you’re looking for a competitively priced mattress that will still offer you a good level of support and comfort, then the Bear Original is worthy of your consideration. This mattress has an all-foam construction that will suit all types of sleeper whether you’re more comfortable on your back, side or stomach.

This mattress sits at around 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale so the medium-firm tension will help to keep the pressure off your back, hips and shoulders meaning you get a good nights sleep and wake up without any aches and pains.

Price wise, this is the cheapest mattress that Bear offer with a queen costing just $601.25, thanks to a 35% off early Memorial Day saving. There's also the option to pay an extra $105 to upgrade to the Celliant-infused cover, which converts body heat into infrared energy that can help post-exercise recovery times and leave you feeling like you’ve got more energy to get you through your day.

The Bear Original is covered by a lifetime warranty and has a 120-night trial which, is pretty standard amongst the best mattress in a box manufacturers.

THE BEAR ORIGINAL MATTRESS: PRICE & TRIAL

The Bear Original is the entry-level mattress of the entire Bear range and sits firmly at the bottom end of the mid-budget price range even when at full MSRP. Bear does tend to run regular sales throughout the year so you’ll never have to pay full price for any mattress but they do vary their sales prices throughout with the bigger discounts being around special holidays such as Presidents Day, Black Friday and Memorial Day. Bear also have a tendency to throw in some extra such as bedding sets, helping stretch your money further.

Currently, you can get the Bear Original at a 35% discount meaning a queen-size mattress which will cost you just $601.25 (was $925) at Bear. Act fast and you’ll also receive a free Bear sleep bundle which includes two pillows, one sheet set, and a mattress protector worth up to $400 for free.

In addition to its competitive price, Bear offers a 120-night sleep trial plus free shipping and returns. This mattress also benefits from a lifetime warranty which beats the stands 10 year guarantee offered by some luxury bed providers such as Saatva, Tempur-Pedic and Stearns & Foster.

Twin MSRP – $699

Twin XL MSRP – $850

Full MSRP – $875

Queen MSRP – $925

King MSRP – $1,199

Cal king MSRP – $1,199

Split king MSRP - $1,690

THE BEAR ORIGINAL MATTRESS: DESIGN & MATERIALS

Multiple layers of foam including cooling gel memory foam

Dynamic foam for better pressure relief

A thick, durable base layer for extra support and motion isolation

The Bear Original is a 10-inch tall mattress made up from four layers, starting with a breathable quilt top. If you choose to pay the extra and upgrade this to the Celliant-infused fabric then this then turns your body heat in to infrared technology that will help to regulate your body temperature as well as helping to promote faster recovery times which is great news for anyone who is active and plays a lot of sport.

The brand claim that Celliant-infused fabric will provide an average of 8.4% tissue oxygenation, which will result in you having more energy throughout the day. This fabric is also said to offer 2.6% improved sleep efficiency so you'll get around 18.3 minutes of extra sleep per night.

The next layer is a cooling gel memory foam which promotes healthy spinal alignment whether you're a back, side or stomach sleeper. This gel foam layer also helps to keep hot sleepers cool by drawing heat away from the body. This is then followed by a layer of Bear Dynamic Foam which offers balanced support and pressure relief before a layer of high-density support foam for long-lasting durability.

THE BEAR ORIGINAL MATTRESS: SUPPORT & COMFORT

Medium-firm tension

Ideal for all sleeping positions

Gel memory foam for extra cooling

The Bear Original is a medium-firm mattress that suits all type of sleeper. Back and stomach sleepers will enjoy the firm support needed to promote proper spinal alignment whilst side sleepers will benefit from the layer of memory foam that will give them a contour-hugging comfort that will keep pressure off the back, hips and shoulders.

Couples will also find this mattress a good buy as it does a good job of isolating movement so restless partners will no longer cause any disturbance. Despite it being an all foam mattress, it does have an open-cell structure which combined with the Celliant-infused cover and cooling gel memory foam will promote better airflow and push away any heat to prevent overheating at night.

SHOULD YOU BUY THE BEAR ORIGINAL MATTRESS?

Buy the Bear Original mattress if...

✅ You're on a budget: If you want a good quality mattress but you don't have the funds for luxury prices then the Bear Original is a great budget option. You'll almost always find this mattress on sale meaning you can bag a queen size mattress for under $650.

✅ You're a combination sleeper: This medium-firm mattress is a great choice whether you're a back, side, stomach or combination sleeper. The layers of foam work together to offer a comfortable and supportive sleeping surface for all sleepers.

✅ You're active and play sports: This mattress comes with the option to upgrade your mattress to add a Celliant-infused cover. This is a great choice if you're active as it turns body heat in to infrared energy that can help to promote faster healing times for your muscles as well as helping you sleep better for longer.

Don't buy the Bear Original mattress if...

❌ You like a bit of bounce: This is an all-foam mattress so if you move around a lot at night then you may find a hybrid is better suited.

❌ You sleep very hot: Whilst this mattress does have cooling properties, for those who sleep super hot, a foam mattress won't offer enough cooling power to stop you overheating.

❌ You're heavier: If you're of heavier build then you may not get enough pressure relief from the Bear Original and may find that you sink in to the foam too much that it'll feel uncomfortable.

The bottom line

The Bear Original is a great choice for all type of sleeper who are looking for a medium-firm mattress on a budget. As well as being able to get a queen size mattress for under $650, this mattress also comes with a generous 120-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty. The shipping and returns process is also free with no fee to send back your mattress if you change your mind within the trial period.

The Bear Original mattress: Alternatives

Casper One mattress: From $875 $650 at Casper

The Casper One is Casper's new entry level mattress that offers a medium-firm surface perfect for back and stomach sleepers. This mattress uses Breathe Flex foam for a responsive and bouncy feel whilst promoting extra airflow to keep hot sleepers cool. This mattress has a supportive core which will keep your mattress from dipping and sagging for a more comfortable sleep. At full MSRP, prices start at just $875 for a twin mattress but with this month's Casper mattress deals you can get it for prices as low as $650. Casper offer a 100-night free trial, 10 year warranty and free shipping as standard.