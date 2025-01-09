This 30-second test will tell you if your pillow needs replacing asap

Unsure about when to replace your pillows? High-quality pillows are a pricey purchase and one you want to last for a while. But similarly, you don't want to be sleeping on an old pillow. Dust mites, oil, sweat and dead skin can build up quicker than you might think.

Just like how the best mattresses need replacing every 7-10 years, your pillows too need to be regularly updated. While sleeping on the best pillows for your sleep needs can help you achieve a good night’s rest, it’s important you replace them before they stop providing adequate support.

But how can you tell it's time? Some people go years using a pillow that's doing nothing for their sleep. Instead, there's a very simple 30-second test to see if your pillows are past their prime. Here's how to do it.

What is the two second pillow test?

The two-second pillow test is essentially a folding trick to check if your pillow is still supportive enough to be used. A good pillow with an even fill distribution will not fold easily while a sagging or unsupportive pillow will fail the test by remaining in the folded position or taking a while to spring back to its original form.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to perform the two-second pillow test

The folding technique is a quick and easy way to know if it’s time to invest in a brand new bed pillow. Here’s a step by step guide on how to perform the test:

Fold your pillow: Take off any pillow protectors or covers before you do this and then simply fold your bed pillow in half.

Hold it for a few seconds: Once you've folded it, hold your pillow in place for about 30 seconds or so, before letting it go.

Let it go and check for signs: If your bed pillow is old or unsupportive, it will either remain folded or take time to return to its original form. On the hand, if it sprang back to its shape as soon you let go, your pillow is still supportive and okay to be used.

Other ways to tell if your pillow needs replacing

Still unconvinced by the results and want to be 100% certain before making a decision to buy new pillows? Look for these 5 signs that your pillow needs replacing :

1. Waking up with neck pain

Your pillow is responsible for supporting your head, neck and shoulders and maintaining your spinal alignment during sleep. Stiff shoulders, neck pain or aches in the morning right after you wake is a clear sign of an unsupportive pillow. An old pillow will be too soft, flat or clumped up in areas which cause discomfort to your neck muscles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Difficulty falling asleep

If you’re struggling to fall asleep, especially while trying to settle your pillow into a comfortable position, chances are your headrest is too old to hold up its shape and support you. While regular fluffing can instantly perk up your pillow, this will not work as the ultimate solution in the long run.

3. You find stubborn stains

Stains on your pillows , usually light yellow or brown colored, are an indication of regular use. Vacuuming or washing your pillows at this stage might not work, as the discoloration may be due to various reasons like body oils, drool, sweat, dead skin cells and even dust absorbed over time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Your pillows have lost shape

No amount of fluffing or bunching up can retain a pillow’s lost shape and support. Your head’s weight will compress the pillow filling due to regular use leaving it flattened, less supportive and lumped up with time. This is why experts recommend replacing them every one to two years, so that your sleep is not compromised at any point.

5. Your pillows smell

Smelly pillows? This could be due to various reasons like the absorption of body oils and sweat over the years, especially if you’re someone who struggles with night sweats. It may also indicate the presence of dust mites or even growing mold due to excess moisture within the pillow.

Which pillow type lasts the longest?

While we generally recommend changing your pillows every one to two years, some lose their shape and support sooner. However, which pillows last the longest? This depends on the type of fill material and fabric used in crafting a pillow. If you’re looking for something that stands the test of time, opt for a latex pillow as these are resistant to regular wear and tear and will continue to provide their signature responsive support for long.