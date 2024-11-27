The top 3 Tempur-Pedic pillow deals for all sleepers this Black Friday
Buy two Tempur-Pedic pillows and save in this Black Friday bundle sale
Tempur-Pedic mattresses have become a crowd favorites thanks to the signature Tempur-Material. If you want to experience Tempur Material comfort for less, now is your chance — you can buy two Tempur-Cloud pillows and save in the Tempur-Pedic sale.
Squishy and pressure relieving Tempur Material foams can be found in some of the best mattresses of 2024, and Tempur-Pedic pillows offer the same body hugging comfort. The current bundle sale offers money off some of the best pillows for all sleep styles, including two premium queen Tempur-Cloud Dual Cooling pillows for just $259 at Tempur-Pedic.
The Black Friday bedding deals are well underway, and below is my pick of pillows. Need something to put your pillow on? Make sure to head across to our Black Friday mattress deals page as well.
1. Tempur Cloud Pillow: from $89 at Tempur-Pedic
The Tempur-Cloud pillow has been specifically designed for back and stomach sleepers, to give optimum support and perfect head and neck alignment. Its extra-soft, ultra-conforming interior comes in a 100% polyester knit cover, which is also machine washable. Available in two sizes, the saving kicks in when you buy more than one. Two queen sizes are $119 (was $178) while two king pillows are $149 (was $218). This Tempur-Pedic mattress deal comes around semi-regularly — the rarer saving is 10% off single pillows.
2. Tempur-Cloud Dual Cooling Pillow: from $199 at Tempur-Pedic
Hot sleepers — this deal is a keeper. The Tempur-Cloud Dual Cooling pillow has a cooling gel layer added to both surfaces, so you don’t have to worry about finding the ‘cold side’ of the pillow. It is a premium buy but if you're tired of flipping your pillow in frustration during the night, it might be worth the investment. Especially in the Tempur-Pedic Black Friday mattress sale, as you can save by purchasing two pillows. A queen size is $259 for two, down from $398, while two king pillows will cost you $309, reduced from $478.
3. Tempur-Neck Pillow: from $119 at Tempur-Pedic
The extra-firm ergonomic Tempur-Neck Pillow provides superior support to the neck and shoulders, and it's best suited for back and side sleepers. The curved design follows the natural curve of your spine, preventing muscle strain even when you toss and turn in your sleep. The knit polyester cover is hypoallergenic and machine washable. The pillow is available in three sizes: small, medium and large. You can save on all of them in the bundle deal, with 30% off when you add a second pillow. This reduces two small sized pillows to $166.60 (was $238), two medium to $180.60 (was $258) and two large are just $222.60 (was $318).
