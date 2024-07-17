The 5 best Prime Day guest air mattress deals — prices from just $58

The Prime Day sale event is wrapping up, but there's still just enough time to pick up a bargain on the best guest air mattresses. To help, I've rounded up 5 of the strongest deals on the site's top-performing guest air beds, including discounts from quality brands like Beautyrest and King Koil.

What makes a great air mattress? Much like choosing the best mattress, the right air bed will be one that suits both your sleep position and your budget. Air mattresses are designed for short-term use and come in various sizes, from twin to California King, just like you’d expect from a regular mattress.



Today's Prime Day mattress deals take up to 31% off of the MSRP, which equates to some fairly decent savings. Don't get caught out by an unexpected guest - here’s a roundup of the five best guest air mattress deals you should buy in the Prime Day deals.

5 best guest air mattresses Prime Day deals

1. King Koil Pillow Top Plush: was from $139 now $119.95 at Amazon

The King Koli is a game-changer for anyone who wants a comfortable air mattress. It has a plush pillow top for that luxurious feel and also an internal coil beam construction for extra stability and durability. It also has a built-in high-speed pump so inflating to your desired firmness takes just a few minutes. The other great thing about this air mattress is that it is made from waterproof and puncture-resistant materials, making it a durable option for both at home and away. At 20” tall, it's also easy to get in an out of. This air mattress comes in four sizes and with the Amazon Prime Day sales in full swing you a queen costs just $149.95 (was $169.95). That includes free delivery and this mattress does come with a handy carry bag for transportation and storage.

2. Hassky air mattress: was from $89.99 now $58.99 at Amazon

The Hassky air mattress offers exceptional support, thanks to the 21 internal air columns that are built in. It comes with an built-in electric pump which fully inflates in under two minutes. This air mattress is a great option for couples as it has a combined weight limit of 700lbs. It’s made from a thickened eco-friend PVC material which is also waterproof and puncture resistant making it perfect for a variety of situations. It has an anti-slip base, so you don't have to worry about it moving around at night. It comes in three sizes, twin, queen and king. A queen will cost you just $68.98 which is a 31% discount from the MSRP of $99.98. With this air mattress, you get free Prime shipping, free returns and a one-year warranty from Hassky.

3. Beautyrest Sensa-Rest Air Bed Mattress: was from $97.81 now $84.10 at Amazon

This Beautyrest air mattress comes in two sizes, twin and queen. The twin is 14” deep and perfect for dorm rooms or RV’s whilst the queen is a luxurious 18” deep and is perfect for guest bedrooms. It has a built-in pump with an anti-leak feature and incredible edge support. It uses a head to foot vertical beam design which stabilises the mattress to stop any rocking or swaying when in use. It also has a lower panel which provides a suction effect with the floor to keep the bed in place and super stable. It does come with a travel bag so it’s nice and easy to store away when not in use. Beautyrest haven’t discounted this air mattress greatly but it’s incredible value even when at full price so it’s worth the money, right now a queen will cost you $92.78 and it includes free shipping, returns and a one-year warranty.

4. RestElevated Luxury Pillow Top Air Mattress: was from $119.88 now $95.90 at Amazon

If you want comfort that will match one of the best hybrid mattresses out there then this air mattress from RestElevated is perfect. It has a durable coil-beam construction for extra support and also a luxurious pillow top so it will feel plush and cozy. It’s also 20” deep so easy to get in and out of as well as having reinforced seam stitching for additional edge support. There is an built-in pump so you’ll be able to get your desired firmness level quickly, this really is a great mattress choice for all type of sleeper. During this year’s Amazon Prime Day sales you can get 20% off all sizes of this air mattress, bringing the cost of a queen down to $119 (was $149.88), this price also includes free Prime shipping and returns.

5. SereneLife EZ Bed Air Mattress with Frame & Rolling Case: was from $399.99 now $339.99 at Amazon

This EZ inflate air mattress comes with it’s own frame which is raised 20” from the floor. This not only provides a more comfortable sleeping experience but the extra height makes it easier to get in and out of bed. It takes just 3 minutes to fully inflate this bed as it has a built-in electric pump. There is a plush flocked top which stops the bedding from moving around. It comes with a sturdy rolling case to make it easy to transport and store when not in use. The EZ Bed Air mattress comes in twin, queen and king sizes. However, only the queen is discounted during the Amazon Prime Day sales. This discount means you can buy a queen mattress for just $339.99 from $399.99, which is a discount of 15% off. It also comes with free shipping and the option to return the item within 30 days.

What to look for in a comfortable guest air mattress

Air mattresses are not designed to be slept on long term but a good air mattress will still feel as though it’s a regular bed and give your guests a restful nights sleep.



Air mattresses vary in height but the higher the mattress, the easier it is to get in and out. Plus, it’ll also feel more like a regular bed. Since you have to pump up your air mattress, finding one that has a built-in pump will save you a lot of time.. Just like you’d expect from a regular mattress, some air mattresses have quilted tops. This gives an extra layer of luxury to your mattress and it will feel a lot more comfortable to sleep on.

Some mattresses, including ones we've included in this round up, also have coil technology, these mattresses have added support and stability whilst minimizing sagging or bouncing making for a much more comfortable sleep surface.

Just like when you buy a regular mattress it's always a good idea to buy the best you can afford, and there are plenty of cheap Amazon mattress deals available so you can get a good quality air mattress for less.