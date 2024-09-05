Team behind Purple launch new $999 foam mattress that could transform your sleep

There's a new type of mattress on the market, and the Ziwi ZiPP looks to shake up what we expect from an all-foam bed. From the maker of the Purple mattress — another sleep game-changer — the Ziwi ZiPP has hit the scene with a flexible approach to foam, and you can now get the ZiPP for just $999 at Ziwi.

It's the way the foam layers are arranged that sets Ziwi beds apart. Mattresses typically stack foam layers on top of each other, with the beds in our best mattress of 2024 guide taking this ordered approach. The Ziwi, on the other hand, uses an interlocking design, with fingers of firm and soft foam intertwined in the middle section of the bed.

Ziwi ZiPP mattress specs Release date: August 2024

Sizes: 6 (Twin to Cal king)

Type: Foam

Warranty: 20 years

Trial: 100 nights

The Ziwi ZiPP is the latest creation from Tony Pearce, the founder of Purple mattresses (he left the company in 2020). Purple disrupted the mattress market with the launch of its GelFlex Grid technology. Our sleep experts have tried the Purple Grid and praised its incredible cushioned support, so the Ziwi ZiPP comes from a strong and trusted pedigree of sleep innovation.

There's currently just one bed in the Ziwi line, but there are plans for expansion (ZiPP is expecting to launch up to six beds). Right now, the ZiPP is available from $999 for a twin XL (a twin size is already sold out) at full price, but we predict some mattress sales in the future. If you've yet to find a bed that meets your sleep needs, the zig-zag comfort of Ziwi ZiPP might be just what you're after.

Ziwi ZiPP mattress: from $999 at Ziwi

The interlocking foams of the Ziwi ZiPP are an innovative approach to mattress design, and the price tag reflects the unique build. A queen has an MSRP of $1,399 and is currently full price — we expect some sales in the future, but at this point, we can't predict when. Each mattress comes with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.

Ziwi ZiPP mattress: Price and trial

There's only one model currently available from Ziwi, and the ZiPP mattress is an upper mid-range bed. The MSRP ranges from $899 (for a twin) to $1,599 (for a king), with a queen priced at $1,399.

This is comparable to the pricing of the PurpleFlex Mattress, the most affordable bed in the Purple range. There's currently no sale on the Ziwi ZiPP and if the brand follows the path of Purple, we expect infrequent discounts.

(Image credit: Ziwi)

Here are the current prices for all sizes of the Ziwi ZiPP mattress:

Twin MSRP: $899

$899 Twin XL MSRP: $999

$999 Full MSRP: $1,299

$1,299 Queen MSRP: $1,399

$1,399 King MSRP: $1,599

$1,599 Cal king MSRP: $1,599

The Ziwi ZiPP mattress comes with a 100-night trial, which is the average trial length for a bed. However, Ziwi claims that the "radical ZiPP design is the biggest mattress innovation in 60 years". For something apparently so different to a standard design, we might hope for slightly longer to test it out. In comparison, the Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress has a 365-night trial at Nectar.

The 20-year warranty, on the other hand, is impressive and implies that the brand trusts the new tech to be both durable and comfortable. While it's not quite the lifetime warranty we see from some (for example, the Saatva Classic comes with a forever warranty), it's a step up from the 10-year warranty we consider standard.

Ziwi ZiPP mattress: Design

There are just two layers to the Ziwi ZiPP mattress, although "layers" might not be the best way to describe them. It's the arrangement of the foam that makes the ZiPP stand out. While most mattress simply stack foams on top of each other, the ZiPP uses a channel design to interlock the foams together.

On top is a softer layer of foam, while a firmer layer sits beneath. In the middle, however, is a miss-match of the two, with alternating foam 'fingers' allowing both softer and firmer foams to extend further into the mattress.

These alternating channels are designed to give the ZiPP a responsive support. Where cushioning is needed, the pressure is directed towards the soft channels for increased relief. And where your body needs more support, the firmer channels take over to enhance spinal alignment.

(Image credit: Ziwi)

This variable support means the ZiPP is designed to suit all sleep styles (a claim also made by Purple mattresses). We haven't had a chance to get our hands on a Ziwi ZiPP just yet, but our Purple Original mattress review team did find that bed comfortable in almost every position. Hopefully, the ZiPP can deliver something similar.

Beyond adaptable firmness, the channels are also intended to increase breathability. As the mattress flexes to respond to pressure, small gaps open up between the foam fingers. Hot air can then pass through these gaps and cool, instead of being trapped in the foam layers.

The Ziwi ZiPP's integrated design is looking to disrupt the mattress market in the same way as the Purple GelFlex Grid. And if it can follow in the path of Purple, Ziwi mattresses might have us all rethinking foam beds.