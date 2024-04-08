Siena vs Layla: Which is the best mattress for your sleep?

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress and the Layla Essential are both great options for those in search of a new bed on a tight budget. While they have a lot in common, there are some key differences between the two budget-friendly beds. In this Siena vs Layla mattress comparison piece, we will explore how the flagship Siena Memory Foam Mattress holds up against Layla's The Essential.

As the best mattress in terms of sheer value for money, the Siena Memory Foam Mattress offers great edge support, motion isolation, and temperature control. The Layla Essential, on the other hand, is the most affordable mattress of Layla's sleep range, with a queen usually sold for under $500.

There's always a mattress deal on both beds, making these cheap mattresses even cheaper, and come with great benefits such as a 10-year warranty and free shipping and returns. So, if you're searching for a new budget-friendly mattress, our Siena Memory Foam vs Layla Essential comparison piece will help guide you towards the right mattress for your sleep.

The Essential Mattress: <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1410674&u=1338591&m=63899&afftrack=hawk-custom-tracking&urllink=https%3A%2F%2Flaylasleep.com%2Fproduct%2Fessential-mattress%2F" data-link-merchant="shareasale.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $549 $399 at Layla Sleep

The Essential is a budget-friendly memory foam mattress ideal for back sleepers. You can regularly find a discount of around $100 to $200 off most sizes, making it a direct rival to the Siena Memory Foam Mattress. Right now you can get $150 off, reducing a queen to $549.The Essential by Layla Sleep comes with a 120 night trial, free shipping and returns, and a 10 year warranty. Plus, two free Layla Memory Foam Pillows.

Siena Memory Foam: <a href="https://siena.sjv.io/c/221109/1226250/15153?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sienasleep.com%2Fmattress" data-link-merchant="siena.sjv.io"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $499 $199 at Siena Sleep

The Siena Memory Foam mattress is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-memory-foam-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="siena.sjv.io"" target="_self">best memory foam mattresses, thanks to the outstanding support it offers to stomach sleepers. The Siena Memory Foam is usually discounted by up to 60% off in an evergreen sale. Extras include a 180-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.

Siena vs LAYLA: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Siena Memory Foam Layla Essential Type: All-foam All-foam Internal layers: 3 2 Firmness: 9/10 6/10 Height: 10 inches 9 inches Trial: 180 nights 120 nights Warranty: 10 years 10 years Price (MSRP): from $499 from $549

Siena vs Layla: Price, trials & warranties

A queen size Siena Memory Foam is usually on sale for $399

Expect to pay anywhere between $599 to $499 for a queen Layla Essential

Both have a 10-year warranty, but Siena's sleep trial is slightly longer

At MSRP, both mattresses are two of the best mattresses for under $1,000 for a queen, and are great option for those in need of a budget memory foam bed. Layla Essential is the more expensive of the two, with a starting MSRP of $549.

This price is often reduced, however. There are regular Layla mattress sales which knock up to $200 off every size, which means you can often get a queen for a $499. That said, this sale is currently inactive, being currently replaced with a $150 off deal. Layla is also known to take just $100 off all bed sizes, but we haven't seen this since last year.

The Siena mattress deal, on the other hand, is a lot more consistent. You can always get up to 60% off the signature memory foam bed, which means a queen is only $399. Siena sometimes pulls out a 60% off all sizes sale, but this usually reserved for sales events such as Sleep Awareness Week back in March 2024. The starting price (both at MSRP and discount) places the Siena Memory Foam in the budget price bracket, making it the best cheap mattresses on the market.

Both come with great extras, such as a 10-year warranty, free shipping and returns, and sleep trials. The Siena Memory Foam comes with a longer sleep trial (180 nights) to the Layla Essential's 120 nights. However, Layla does throw in two free Layla Memory Foam pillows (worth up to $100 each) with mattress purchase.

Siena vs Layla: Materials & design

(Image credit: Siena Sleep)

The 10" Siena Memory Foam boasts three different foam layers

The Layla Essential has a simple 9" design, with two internal layers

The Layla Essential includes a removable, machine-washable cover

While both the Siena vs Layla have all-foam constructions, that's as far as comparisons go in terms of design and materials. The Siena Memory Foam is the taller of the two, standing at 10 inches and boasting 3 internal layers of foam. The Layla Essential, meanwhile, stands at nine inches and has a simple design of two foam tiers.

The Siena Memory Foam (which measures at our recommended minimum bed height), has a 4 inch foundational foam layer for stability and durability, a 4 inch support foam layer for cushioning and airflow, and a top 2 inch layer of pressure-relieving gel memory foam. A shift-resistant cover and a soft top cover bookends these layers, but the top cover is unfortunately non-removable and can't be washed.

The Layla Essential's cover is removable and machine-washable and has hexagon stitching to add more airflow for a breathable surface. The mattress, however, has a relatively thin design at 9 inches (for reference our recommended mattress height is 10 inches and over). There's two layers: an open cell memory foam layer at the top (open cell memory foam is known for being softer and more breathable) and a 7-inch base layer for sturdiness.

Siena vs Layla: Comfort & support

(Image credit: Layla Sleep)

The Siena Memory Foam is a 9/10 for firmness, and suits stomach sleepers

The Layla Essential has a 6/10 rating, and best for back sleeping

The Siena Memory Foam delivers excellent edge support

While both are rated a medium-firm by their respective brands, we found the Siena Memory Foam Mattress to be much firmer than it's self-described 6.5/10 rating. During our Siena Memory Foam mattress review, we rated the sturdy bed as a 9/10 (firm) on the firmness scale, making it one of the best mattress for stomach sleepers as it supports the hip region well.

The Siena Memory Foam is also great for couples thanks to its excellent motion isolation, while we gave the bed a high score for its strong edge support. However, if you want a bed that can give you the traditional "hug" of memory foam, then this bed won't be soft enough for you. Side sleepers and some back sleepers may need time to adjust to this firmness, but should be pleased with the balanced, full-body support after a while.

The Layla Essential is much softer at 6/10 on the firmness scale (medium-firm) Our Layla Essential mattress review found this bed to offer superb support for back sleeping, and we recommend it to both solo and front sleepers. Like the Siena, the top layer's contouring is very mild and doesn't deliver the sink-in softness that one would expect from a memory foam bed, but does deliver comfort and optimal alignment for back sleeping.

Siena vs Layla: Temperature control

(Image credit: Layla Sleep)

Both sleep relatively cool for memory foam beds

The Siena Memory Foam is infused with cooling gel

The Layla Essential uses Open Cell+® Memory Foam to boost airflow

The Siena Memory Foam and the Layla Essential both sleep remarkably cool for two beds constructed entirely from memory foam (a material notorious for trapping heat). The Siena Memory Foam has a moisture-wicking polyester cover while the top memory foam layer is infused with cooling gel for a fresh sleep surface. The central layer also has temperature control in the form of airflow-enhancing ripples in the foam. Our testers were impressed with the bed's cooling properties, and a our lead reviewer didn't suffer any night sweats despite high temperatures or number of sheets.

The Layla Essential also boasts some great cooling features, such as the top cover's breathable hexagon stitching which is designed to boost breathability. It also has top layer of Open Cell+ memory foam, which is designed to create microscopic passageways to facilitate unobstructed airflow. While our lead reviewer didn't experience any temperature-related discomfort even during a hot Californian summer, it wasn't cool-to-the-touch.

Despite boasting good temperature regulation, neither mattresses are cooling per se, so you may want to check out the best cooling mattresses for ultimate cooling properties.

Siena vs LAYLA: Which should you buy?

Buy the Siena Memory Foam if...

✅ You're on a tighter budget: The permanent 50%-60% discount means you'll never have to be strategic about when you buy this budget-friendly bed.

✅ You’re a hot sleeper: From its moisture-wicking cover to its airflow-enhancing foam, this bed should keep night sweats at bay.

✅ You’re a stomach sleeper: The Siena Memory Foam offers firm support for front sleeping.

Buy the Layla Essential if...

✅ You’re a back sleeper: the medium-firm feel offers great comfort, optimal alignment and support to back sleeping,

✅ You want an easy clean: The mattress comes with a removable, machine-washable cover to protect against spills.

✅ You have a lighter build or sleep solo: The medium to medium firm feel and thin build means it's best suited to more petite or solo sleepers.