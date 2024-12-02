Should you buy a Japanese floor mattress in Cyber Monday sales? I've tested one — here's my take

As a sleep writer, I recently got the chance to try out a best-selling Japanese floor mattress, which is why I was so happy to see it on sale this Cyber Monday. There are plenty more Japanese floor mattress deals out there, but should you buy one this Cyber Monday?

While this year's best mattresses offer comfort and support, you can't roll them up and store them away when they're not in use. Nor can you roll them out when an overnight guest arrives. Japanese floor mattresses, on the other hand, are foldable and compact.

However, you may be wondering whether they are worth buying, even if there are Cyber Monday mattress deals on these temporary sleep solutions. Here, I'll cover what Japanese floor mattresses are, their pros and cons, and how much you can expect to spend on them in today's Cyber Monday sales.

Top 3 Japanese floor mattresses to buy today

Up to 44% off 1. The MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress: small single from $69.99 $59.49 at Amazon

When I tried this best-selling Japanese floor mattress, I was impressed by how quickly it expanded and how comfortable it was to sleep on. It also comes with some useful accessories, including a dust cover and a handy storage bag. The discount on the MAXYOYO Japanese Floor mattress is up to 44% and varies depending on which color you pick, but the cheapest price you'll see on a queen is the grey shade, which is 15% off and reduced to $84.99. Free shipping and 100-day returns are also available.

20% off 2. FULI Japanese Futon Mattress: twin from $178 $142.40 at Amazon

While it's more expensive and thinner than the MAXYOYO mattress, the FULI Japanese mattress has a breathable cotton cover and an overall rating of 4.5 stars from 3,570 customer reviews. Currently, a 20% off Cyber Monday deal takes a queen size down from $268 to $214.40.

20% off 3. DoCred 4" Japanese Floor Mattress in Deep Black: twin from $78.86 $63.97 at Amazon

With a 4" design, handy accessories, and a queen under $100 in the sales, this DoCred Floor Mattress is the best Japanese floor mattress alternative to the MAXYOYO. While there has been some complaints about the size, most reviewers have praised the comfort and ease of storage. Currently, a queen size is 20% off at $95.65 (was $119.56).

What is a Japanese floor mattress?

A Japanese floor mattress (also known as a Japanese futon to distinguish tit from the US-style futon) is a thin, foldable mattress that resembles a quilted mat. They are placed on the floor and do not need a bed frame, but they can benefit from being placed on a tatami mat to keep them clean, dry, and supported. Due to their rollable and compact design, they are often used for travel or as temporary guest beds for overnight visitors.

Are Japanese floor mattresses any good?

Recently, I tried the best-selling Japanese floor mattress on Amazon, the MAXYOYO futon, and was unexpectedly impressed with how comfortable I found its 4" design. It was firm enough to keep my back supported but quilted enough for me to feel cushioned when side sleeping. It also set up easily and expanded quickly, and it also came with some handy accessories (such as a bandages and a storage bag) for when I needed to store it away.

(Image credit: Future)

However, while it's 4" depth provided a good, thick amount of comfort, it did mean it was quite bulky when I rolled it up, so you do need some storage space when it's time to put it away. Those with a small living space and a lack of storage may want to opt for a thinner Japanese floor mattress, but a slimmer design may mean less comfort. Alternatively, you could go for a blow-up mattress (also known as an air mattress or air bed), which can be deflated for more space.

Of course, how comfortable you find a Japanese floor mattress depends on which Japanese floor mattress you choose, your body type, and your preferred sleep position.

How much do Japanese floor mattresses cost?

The average price of a good-quality queen Japanese floor mattress on Amazon in the Cyber Monday sales is under $150, with the cheaper ones around $60. However, Japanese floor mattresses are frequently on sale during big sale events. For example, many of the top deals on Japanese floor mattress in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale match the discounts I saw during October's Prime Day deals.

The benefits of a Japanese floor mattress

✅ They're compact: Their rollable design means they can be folded up and rolled away when not in use, so they are ideal for those without a guest bed.

✅ They can offer great support and comfort: When placed on a hard surface, such as hard flooring or a tatami mat, the Japanese floor mattress offers good support and is quilted enough to offer a good amount of comfort.

✅ They're breathable: When placed on hard flooring or a tatami mat, Japanese futons can sleep incredibly cool for hot sleepers.

The drawbacks of a Japanese floor mattress

❌ There are other options: There are plenty of other temporary sleep solutions out there, such as air beds and rollaway beds. Read our guide to floor mattresses for all the different options available.

❌ They can be quite bulky: If you go with a thicker Japanese floor mattress for extra comfort, be aware that they can take up a lot of room even when rolled up.

❌ They need to be placed on the right surface: If you only have soft flooring, such as carpeting, or an uneven floor, the Japanese futon may sleep warm and not be supported enough.