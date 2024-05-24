Save up to $2,200 on organic beds at Avocado Green Mattress — 3 deals I’d shop

If you’re looking for a luxury organic mattress with some top eco-credentials then you’re in luck because Avocado Green have slashed their prices ahead of Memorial Day ,meaning you can save up to $2,200 on three of their best organic mattresses.

Avocado Green is one of the best mattress brands in America because of their use of certified natural and organic materials. Avocado Green use natural and organic materials to create their premium mattresses, which usually come at a premium price.

And whilst Avocado Green don’t offer regular sales, when they do it’s worth taking advantage of that discount. During this year’s Memorial Day mattress sales there's up to 20% off some of the best organic mattresses on the market. You can save big on the brand’s flagship mattress ,The Avocado Green, which means you can buy a queen size mattress for just $1,699 at Avocado Green (was $1,999). We don't know when we'll see this level of savings from Avocado Green again this year, so these are the top 3 bed's I'd buy this Memorial Day.

1. Avocado Green mattress: Was from $1,399 | now $1,189.15 at Avocado Green

This is the brand's flagship model and features highly in our best organic mattress guide. The Avocado Green mattress combines organic cotton, wool, Dunlop latex and springs to deliver a firm, but supportive sleep surface. During our Avocado Green review, we were impressed with how well this mattress was suited to back and stomach sleepers. We also love that there’s a vegan version of this mattress that ditches the wool. This mattress comes as a firm tension but there is an option to upgrade to either a medium or plus but this will cost you more depending on the size you opt for. There's 15% off this mattress with a queen size Avocado Green mattress costing just $1699.15 (was $1,999). The mattress comes with free shipping, a 365-night sleep trial, free shipping and exceptional 25 year warranty.

2. Avocado Eco Organic: Was from $777 | now from $699 at Avocado Green

The Avocado Eco Organic mattress is Avocado Green's entry level model. It has a medium-feel which makes it perfect for side sleepers and, like the flagship model, uses GOTS-certified organic cotton, wool and latex alongside pocked coils to deliver cool, luxurious comfort. Right now it’s even more affordable with a 10% discount which sees the price of a queen Avocado Eco Organic slashed down to $1,169 (was $1,299). This mattress benefits from a 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.

3. Avocado Luxury Organic mattress: Was from $3,799 | now from $3,039 at Avocado Green

This is the most expensive mattress in the Avocado Green range, thanks to its 17 premium layers of organic and natural latex, wool, silk, hemp and cotton alongside 2,419 individually encased coils that are arranged over 7 ergonomic zones for outstanding support. It also does a pretty good job at motion isolation too making it great for couples. This is a medium feel mattress and there is an option to upgrade to plush or Ultra-Plush but prices start at $1,040 for those upgrades. The current 20% off saving brings the cost of a queen mattress to $3,679 (from $4,599), which is one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen at Avocado Green this year. This mattress comes with the 25-year warranty, 365-night sleep trial and free shipping.

Are latex mattresses more durable than memory foam?

Latex mattresses are generally more durable than memory foam mattresses. A latex mattress can last up to 20 years whilst a memory foam mattress on average lasts around 10 years.

There are a couple of reasons why latex mattresses last longer than their memory foam counterparts and it all comes down to the durability of the materials. Latex is a naturally resilient material and it also has a more open cell structure. This open cell structure is what gives latex its elasticity so it quickly bounces back into shape after excessive pressure has been applied, and it’s the elasticity that helps latex mattresses retain their shape for longer.

Memory foam, on the other hand, is made from a polyurethane material that doesn’t have the same level of open-cell structure as latex. This means that it compresses under pressure, which is what you want in the best memory foam mattress, as it's designed to contour your body shape. However, over time, that compression can weaken the cell walls and break down the foam.