Save up to 60% off the Siena mattress this World Sleep Day — that’s better than Black Friday

Made by Nectar’s sister company, the Siena Memory Foam Mattress is a bed that punches well beyond its ultra competitive price tag. While we’re used to seeing this best-selling mattress discounted by an evergreen 50% off sale, there’s currently up to 60% off in a new Sleep Awareness Week sale — that’s better than Black Friday prices.

This saving brings the price of a queen size Siena Memory Foam mattress down to just $379 — which is an incredible price. However, the best mattress for you will be one that suits your specific sleep needs.

This bed has a firmer sleep surface than you would expect from a memory foam mattress, which will appeal to back and stomach sleepers (but may not be quite as comfortable for side sleepers). With a 180 night sleep trial, 10 year warranty and free shipping, the benefits that come with every mattress purchase are pretty decent — but is the Siena Memory Foam mattress worth your money? Let’s find out.

Siena Memory Foam Mattress

Was: From $499

Now: From $199 Saving: <a href="https://siena.sjv.io/c/221109/1226250/15153?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sienasleep.com%2Fmattress" data-link-merchant="sienasleep.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Up to $525 at Siena Sleep Summary: The Siena Memory Foam mattress is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-memory-foam-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="sienasleep.com"">best memory foam mattresses, thanks to its outstanding comfort and support at an ultra competitive price. However, it won’t suit everyone. During our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/siena-memory-foam-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="sienasleep.com""> Siena Memory Foam mattress review , our lead reviewer found it much firmer than its medium-firm rating, and found it more in line with some of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-firm-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="sienasleep.com""> best firm mattresses . While this additional firmness is great news for back or stomach sleepers looking for additional lumbar support, it’s less ideal for side sleepers looking for a little cushioning around their shoulders, hips and knees. In which case, you might be better off perusing our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-mattress-for-side-sleepers" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="sienasleep.com""> best mattress for side sleepers buying guide. This mattress offers sturdy edge support and temperature regulation that held up even during a mid-summer heatwave. Motion isolation is excellent, too — which is great news for restless sleepers who share a bed. In short, this a memory foam mattress without that typical memory foam ‘hug’, but is an excellent mattress for those looking for a quality and supportive mattress at a sub $500 price. Price History: The Siena Memory Foam is usually discounted by 50% off in every size throughout the year in an evergreen sale. However, to coincide with Sleep Awareness Week 2024, this discount has risen to up to 60% off. This brings the price of a queen size mattress down to an incredible $379 instead of $799. With prices starting at $199 for a twin, the Siena is one of the most budget-friendly options we’ve seen and rate highly. Benefits: 180-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Which memory foam mattress is best?

With excellent motion isolation, sturdy edge support and temperature regulation, the Siena Memory Foam mattress is an excellent option for those looking for a supportive bed at a sub $500 price. However, we deem the Nectar Memory Foam mattress to be the best memory foam mattress.

The mattress-in-a-box is an excellent all-rounder and offers more of the typical memory foam hug than you'll get from the Siena, as well as also being budget friendly. It's suitable for most sleeping positions (although possibly too soft for stomach sleepers) and comes with industry-leading extras, like a 365 night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.