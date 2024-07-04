Quick! This Casper mattress just dropped to $335 at Amazon in epic 4th of July sales

The Casper Sleep Element mattress is one of my top picks for side sleepers on a budget, and in the 4th of July sales you can save up to $119 on the Casper Sleep Element mattress at Amazon. That's an incredible price for a bed from one of the most popular mattress brands in America.

Prices for the Casper Sleep Element mattress start at $335 (down from $395), and even a king bed will only set you back just over $675 in this limited time sale. Buying third-party does mean sacrificing some benefits, but in return you'll get all the sleep expertise of Casper at a much lower price.

I've tested some of the best mattresses in the world as part of my job, and I recommend the Casper Element for side sleepers seeking cushioned pressure relief. And this 15% off 4th of July mattress sale is an unexpected opportunity to save.

Casper Sleep Element mattress:

Was: from $395

Now: from $335.75

Saving: up to $119 at Amazon Summary: From popular sleep brand Casper, the Element mattress is a chance to enjoy a Casper quality bed for less. The simple all-foam design features just two layers: a top layer of Breathe Flex comfort foam and a base layer of dense Casper core foam. The upper cushioning is designed to provide comfort and pressure relief, and reviews indicate it's particular good for side sleepers. Beneath this softer upper foam is a base of sturdy support foam. This should help keep the lumbar region aligned during the night, to limit aches and pains. While this base provides some firmness, the overall feel of the bed is softer, with too much sink for most back and stomach sleepers. The Casper Sleep Element is available exclusively via third-party retailers, so you won't see it discounted in the regular Casper mattress sales. This also means you're likely to sacrifice some extras: Amazon promises a 100-day returns period, but the bed must be in the same condition, which means you won't have a chance to properly test it. However, a lack of benefits might be worth the trade-off for a low priced Casper Sleep mattress. Benefits: 100-day returns Price history: In this limited time mattress sale Amazon is offering 15% off all sizes of the Element mattress, reducing a queen to a budget friendly $505.75 (was $595). While even at full price this is a lower mid-range mattress, it's rare to see a discount this good on all sizes. Amazon implies this deal won't last long, so now really is the time to shop.

How long does the Casper Element mattress last?

Casper promises that its all-foam mattresses can last for up to 12 years, which is longer than the seven to 10 years we recommend for replacing a mattress. However, as the Casper Sleep Element is a lower mid-range mattress with a simple build, it's unlikely to have that increased durability.

Some reviews indicate that the Casper Sleep Element mattress shows signs of sagging after a few years. However, this is a softer mattress overall, and we primarily recommend it for side sleepers, as well as back sleepers with a lighter build. If you have a heavier build or you prefer to sleep on your stomach, the sink-in cushioning of the Element mattress might feel comfortable at first but it's unlikely to provide the long-term support your body needs (check out our guide to firm mattresses in the 4th of July sales for some better options).

And as the Element is such an affordable mattress, you might consider an excellent saving worth sacrificing some longevity for.