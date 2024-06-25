Need a new bed urgently? 5 top 4th of July mattress sales with super-fast shipping

If you need a new mattress urgently and you don't fancy paying full price, then now is a great time to buy. With the best of the 4th July sales already in full swing, you can get some pretty decent savings from the year's top mattress brands, all of which boast ultra fast shipping..

Happily, a couple of beds that rank highly in our best mattress guide feature below, so you know you're getting a quality bed at a great price and with super speedy shipping. With shipping ranging from within 24 hours to two business days, that means that if you buy your new bed today you could be sleeping on in by Independence Day.

Whilst the July 4th mattress sales tend to offer weaker discounts than other major sale events, we have seen some surprise discounts during this sale event - like 50% off the GhostBed Luxe, which brings the price of a queen down to $1,548 from $3,095. The 4th of July sales are your last real opportunity to buy a bed at a low price until Labor Day in September.

5 of the best 4th of July mattress sales with ultra-fast shipping

1. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: from $839 $449 at DreamCloud Sleep

Ships within: 1-2 days

Buy it if: You want a high quality hybrid at an ultra low price For build quality and sheer value for money, you can't go past the DreamCloud mattress. With four layers of comforting CertiPUR-US-certified foam combined with individually wrapped coils, this is a bed that punches well beyond its price tag. The testing panel for our DreamCloud mattress review found this mattress a great choice for couples thanks to its outstanding motion isolation and felt it was comfortable for most types of sleepers. DreamCloud's 50% off sale is one we're used to seeing, but is still exceptional value - especially when you take into consideration its benefits, which include a generous 365-night home trial, free returns and a forever warranty. Throughout the July 4th sales you can expect to get a queen for just $665 down from $1,332. Plus, you can expect to get this mattress within 1-2 business days after ordering so you’ll be enjoying luxurious comfort in no time.

2. Casper The One mattress: from $875 $610 at Casper

Ships within: 1-2 days

Buy it if: You want a decent all-rounder from a recognizable brand Casper have recently given their whole range an overhaul so this mattress has now replaced the Casper Original as their flagship model. This all-foam mattress has a medium-firm tension and is a great budget option for side and combination sleepers who will benefit from the pressure-relieving qualities of the contouring foam layers. At full MSRP the Casper One sits firmly within the mid-range tier and is one of the the best memory foam mattresses currently available. However, Casper run constant discounts with bigger discounts being applied over the major holiday events. Currently there is a 30% discount on all mattress bringing the cost of a queen down to $870 from $1,245. This mattress also comes with a 100-night risk free trial, a 10-year warranty and fast, free shipping so you can expect your new mattress within 1-2 business days.

3. GhostBed Luxe mattress: From $2,595 $1,298 at GhostBed

Ships within: 24 hours

Buy it if: You need a reliably cooling mattress ASAP Hot sleepers gather around because the GhostBed Luxe is the answer to all your cool night dreams. This mattress has a medium-plush feel and is one of the best cooling mattress thanks to its outstanding temperature regulation. During our GhostBed mattress review our testers found that this mattress felt cool, if not cold, to touch all night long. And not only that, this mattress performed well when it came to edge support, pressure relief and motion isolation. GhostBed do offer a 50% discount on a regular basis and their 4th July sales are no exception, however, you just never know when a brand is going to pull a sale and this is a deal too good to miss out on. Right now, a queen is going to cost you just $1,548 (was $3,095) and with that you also get 2 free luxury pillows, a 25-year warranty and 101-nights to try this mattress out at home. Plus, there is no waiting around for this mattress as it ships in as little as 24 hours of the order being placed.

4. Emma Hybrid Comfort: from $812 $409 at Emma Sleep

Ships within: 1 Business day

Buy it if: You want a competitively priced mattress with reliable temperature regulation The Emma Hybrid Comfort has three layers of foam and a seven-zoned spring layer, making it particularly appealing to back and stomach sleepers despite its medium-firm comfort rating as it's a little on the firmer side. This mattress also does a great job of keeping sleepers cool thanks to the breathable cover, Emma’s own Point Airgocell foam and the coils which create more airflow. Emma is well known for running regular sales and whilst their July 4th sale isn’t as big as some of the larger holidays, we still think 50% off is a pretty decent discount. A queen is down to $659 from $1,319. There’s also a free 365-night trial, free returns and a 10-year warranty. Plus, order your Emma mattress before 1 PM EST and it’ll ship out the very next day.

5. Nectar memory foam mattress: from $699 $349 at Nectar

Ships within: 1-2 business days

Buy it if: You're in a hurry for a top-rated memory foam mattress The Nectar mattress is one of the best value memory foam mattresses on the market. This mattress is perfect for side sleepers who want cushioning comfort on a budget. During our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review our testers also found that it was the perfect choice for couples who don’t want to be disturbed by their partners movements as the motion isolation is second to none. Nectar's current (up to) 40% off sale is fairly standard, but means a queen is just $649 (was $1,099). That also includes free returns, a 265-night home trial and a forever warranty. There's no waiting around on this deal either, you’ll get this mattress within 1-2 business days of the order being placed.

How long do mattresses take to ship?

How long your mattress takes to ship depends on the brand itself. You could be waiting as little as 24 hours up to 7 business days (and much longer, if your bed is custom made - more on that below). As a general rule of thumb, mattress-in-a-box companies will ship faster. This is because the mattresses are vacuum-packed, put in a box and stored in a factory so that it’s ready to go.

Other brands, such as Saatva, handcraft their mattresses to order. This means you’ll have a longer wait time for your mattress to be shipped. Slightly longer wait times are usually the case for all traditional flat mattresses as they’re not as easy to handle as those in a box.

Some companies may also offer fast shipping for an additional fee. If you're in a rush for you new bed, it’s always worth checking the shipping small print on brand websites. You might be pleasantly surprised as some brands include white glove delivery, which means they will take your mattress to a room of your choice and take care of the packing, some even remove your old mattress.