Last chance! 3 big Presidents' Day hybrid mattress deals still live today
Presidents' Day may have come and gone, but there are plenty of sleep brands still offering big savings. Some have even kept their discounts intact. For example, DreamCloud Sleep is still offering shoppers a chance to get 50% off the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress with a queen priced $665 — the same deal that was available on the big day itself.
We named The DreamCloud one of the best mattresses of 2024 thanks to its effective pressure relief and excellent motion isolation. However, there are two other high-quality hybrids still on sale today at the cheapest prices since Black Friday: Helix and Nolah.
We can't guarantee how long the remaining Presidents' Day mattress sales will be live for, so we suggest acting fast if you want to scoop them up. All three mattresses come with a warranty, free delivery and a sleep trial, so you'll able to try out your new bed before fully committing.
The DreamCloud Mattress: from
$839 $419 at DreamCloud Sleep
The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is one the best hybrid mattresses for those who want a luxurious sleep on a budget. It high firmness rating (and 8 out of 10) means that it can support all sleep positions and body sizes, but our DreamCloud Mattress review says that the firm mattress should still be comfortable enough for side sleepers. However, lightweight sleepers may need something softer. In addition to its luxurious comfort and support, it also has excellent motion isolation and temperature regulation, making the bed a good fit for couples and hot sleepers. Right now, you can sill get DreamCloud's half-off Presidents' Day offer, a step-up from their regular 40% discount. Benefits are generous, too, including free shipping and returns, 355-night sleep trial, and a lifetime warranty. We've never seen a DreamCloud mattress sale bigger than this, so we suggest taking advantage while you still can.
Nolah Evolution 15": from
$1,499 $974 at Nolah Mattress
When putting together our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review, we found that the mattress offered great pressure relief, good support for back and stomach sleepers and good motion isolation for couples. We were also impressed with the firmness customisation options, but be aware that the edge support isn't the best. Right now, Nolah is still offering its 35% off Presidents' Day deal, so a queen is now $1,624 9down from $2,499). Plus, you'll get a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping, lifetime warranty, and two free fluffy pillows (worth $149).
Helix Midnight: from
$936.30 $702.20 at Helix Sleep
Our Helix Midnight Mattress review deems this fiber-glass free hybrid as the best mattress for side sleepers thanks to its soothing pressure relief. Hot sleepers should also farewell with its great temperature regulation, and couples should benefit from its strong motion isolation. Stomach sleepers, however, should be aware that it may be too soft for them. Right now, Helix is still running its 25% off Presidents' Day sale (an upgrade from their evergreen Helix mattress deal of 20% off), meaning you'll get a queen for under $1,000. Plus, get a 10-year warranty, a 100-night sleep trial, and free shipping.
